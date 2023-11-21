Mercury Bio Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Life Science Tools Veteran Mike Rice

News provided by

Mercury Bio Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 08:48 ET

Former Chairman & CEO of BioLife Solutions added to support strategy, funding, and industry awareness for novel and highly disruptive drug delivery solution

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Bio, (www.mercurybio.com) a Santa Fe, NM-based biotech company commercializing an innovative and highly disruptive drug delivery platform, announced today that life science tools veteran Mike Rice, most recently Chairman and CEO of BioLife Solutions, has joined the board of directors.

Continue Reading
Mercury Bio welcomes former BioLife Solutions Chairman and CEO, Mike Rice, to its board of directors.
Mercury Bio welcomes former BioLife Solutions Chairman and CEO, Mike Rice, to its board of directors.

Bruce McCormick, Mercury Bio's CEO, is excited to welcome Rice as a board member and strategic advisor, stating: "Mike's many years of experience in building and running BioLife Solutions will be incredibly valuable for our team at this stage of development. He has a remarkable breadth of knowledge, and great insights into the biotech industry, which will help speed our growth and improve our strategic thinking. This is really a big endorsement of our company and our unique technology."

Rice commented, "I am honored to join the Mercury board at this exciting inflection point. With a strong leadership team, as well as world class researchers and manufacturing experts, Mercury Bio is poised to significantly disrupt the current state of delivery of various biologics targeting cancer and other large disease states through the use of their proprietary extracellular vesicles (yEV™) platform."

During his 17+ year tenure at BioLife Solutions, Rice led the company's strategy formation and execution to create a new life sciences tools product category centered on clinical grade biopreservation media. Today, BioLife's flagship proprietary media products are embedded in nearly 1,000 customer applications, including most of the currently approved cell therapies, and a significant number of the active clinical trials for novel cell and gene therapies.

About Mercury Bio: Sparked by scientific breakthroughs in genomic research, Mercury Bio is developing a next-generation biomolecular drug delivery platform. Using a novel system for drug encapsulation in natural vesicles, their technology enhances drug efficacy while reducing side effects by employing cell-specific targeting. The result is an advanced drug delivery system in a scalable, low-cost production platform that will unlock the potential of RNA therapeutics and small molecule drugs.

Contact: Kaelie Barnard | Director of Marketing, Barson Corp.
[email protected] | +1 (516) 712–6050

SOURCE Mercury Bio Inc.

Also from this source

Mercury Bio Welcomes New Finance Director & Closes $2M Early Funding Round

Mercury Bio Welcomes New Finance Director & Closes $2M Early Funding Round

Mercury Bio, (www.mercurybio.com) a Santa Fe, NM-based biotech company working in the area of targeted molecular drug delivery, achieved two...
Mercury Bio and Himed Enter R&D Agreement to Develop Novel Osteogenic Material for Orthopedic Applications

Mercury Bio and Himed Enter R&D Agreement to Develop Novel Osteogenic Material for Orthopedic Applications

Mercury Bio, (www.mercurybio.com) a Santa Fe, NM-based biotech company working in the area of drug delivery, has entered into a joint research,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.