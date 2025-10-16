Mercury Insurance and Anaheim Ducks Launch Hall of Heroes to Honor Orange County's Everyday Champions

Mercury and the Ducks Are Shining a Spotlight on the People Who Make the Community Stronger, Kinder and More Connected.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new season of Anaheim Ducks hockey has arrived, and with it comes a new way to celebrate the true spirit of Orange County. Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) and the Ducks are proud to launch the Hall of Heroes, a community-driven recognition program that shines a spotlight on the everyday champions who make life better for those around them.

Hall of Heroes will honor nonprofit leaders, selfless volunteers, first responders and all those whose generosity, heart and hard work make Orange County truly shine. Each month, remarkable individuals will be inducted and recognized with a VIP Ducks experience, an in-game spotlight, a personalized crystal memento, and a permanent place in the Hall of Heroes digital showcase.

Fans are invited to help Mercury and the Ducks find these hidden heroes by submitting nominations through the Hall of Heroes website. By sharing these stories, the program aims to inspire others and build an even stronger community spirit across Orange County.

"Orange County is full of people who give selflessly to make their communities better," said Erik Thompson, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "We want to acknowledge these heroes and share their stories to inspire others, but most of all, we want to say thank you — because they help make Orange County truly special."

Alongside the Hall of Heroes, Mercury is bringing back fan favorites like Pro Tip Trivia, where game-night fun comes with practical life advice, and Get a Quote, Get 2 Tickets, Give 2 Tickets, which helps fans experience the thrill of Ducks hockey while giving back through the Anaheim Ducks Foundation.

"We look forward to another action-packed season of Ducks hockey. Our shared mission is simple; we want to forge deeper connections with the Orange County community — both on and off the ice — and to help it thrive," said Thompson.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.

About the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance