Drive Confidently This Winter with Tips From Mercury Insurance

Smart, Simple Steps to Help Keep You and Your Family Safe When Temperatures Drop

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The winter and holiday driving season is almost upon us, and with it comes a variety of driving hazards that are unique to the colder months. A quarter of all weather-related collisions occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement, injuring hundreds of thousands of people each year.

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) wants to help consumers avoid the headache that comes with getting into a collision by offering some practical tips for driving safely in inclement weather.

"With winter conditions contributing to nearly a quarter of all weather-related collisions, it's critical to adjust your driving habits," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director of Product Management at Mercury Insurance. "Even small adjustments, like slowing down and giving yourself more space, can dramatically reduce your risk on the road."

Driving Tips for Winter Weather

Slow Down and Increase Following Distance: Speed limits are for dry roads and optimal conditions. Reduce your speed significantly and increase your following distance to at least eight to 10 seconds to allow ample time to stop.





Speed limits are for dry roads and optimal conditions. Reduce your speed significantly and increase your following distance to at least eight to 10 seconds to allow ample time to stop. Avoid Sudden Movements: Accelerate, decelerate and steer slowly and smoothly. Sudden actions can cause you to lose traction and skid.





Accelerate, decelerate and steer slowly and smoothly. Sudden actions can cause you to lose traction and skid. Braking: If your car is equipped with anti-lock brakes (ABS), apply firm, continuous pressure to the brake pedal. The system will automatically pulse to prevent the wheels from locking up. If your car does not have this feature, pump the brakes gently to prevent the wheels from locking up.





If your car is equipped with anti-lock brakes (ABS), apply firm, continuous pressure to the brake pedal. The system will automatically pulse to prevent the wheels from locking up. If your car does not have this feature, pump the brakes gently to prevent the wheels from locking up. Bridges and Overpasses: Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses and shady spots, as these areas typically freeze first and are often icier than the rest of the road.





Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses and shady spots, as these areas typically freeze first and are often icier than the rest of the road. No Cruise Control: Never use cruise control on snowy or icy surfaces, as it can cause you to lose control if the vehicle starts to skid.





Never use cruise control on snowy or icy surfaces, as it can cause you to lose control if the vehicle starts to skid. Give Snow Plows Room: Stay at least four car lengths behind snow plows and snow removal equipment. Passing a working snow plow is dangerous due to limited visibility and the material they spread.

"When drivers take the time to prepare and stay alert, winter roads become much more manageable. A little care goes a long way," said Yoshizawa.

