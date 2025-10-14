Mercury Insurance and the LA Kings Celebrate the Return of Hockeywood

Honoring the Heroes Who Make Los Angeles Extraordinary

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) and the Los Angeles Kings are honoring the real heroes of LA — the people whose everyday actions make this city extraordinary. Now entering its second season, Hockeywood — presented by Mercury Insurance — returns to celebrate the everyday champions whose courage, generosity and heart define the city.

Hockeywood began as a shared vision between Mercury and the Kings: To honor those who make LA stronger, one act of kindness, leadership or service at a time. From nurses and environmental advocates to community organizers and young philanthropists, the program spotlights Angelenos whose stories inspire others both on and off the ice.

"Our partnership with the Kings has always been about connection and celebrating the people who make LA the incredible place it is," said Erik Thompson, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "Hockeywood gives us the opportunity to recognize LA's unsung heroes and shine a light on the amazing things they do each and every day to lift up their neighborhoods and communities."

Each Hockeywood honoree is recognized with a VIP experience that includes tickets to a Kings game, in-arena recognition, a personalized award memento, and a place on the official Hockeywood Wall of Fame.

Last season, Mercury and the Kings honored 10 extraordinary individuals, including Khloe Thompson, the teen philanthropist behind Khloe Cares; CHLA nurses Jean Mendoza and Helen Wang, who dedicate their lives to saving others; Kendal Troutman, the philanthropic entrepreneur who started Thru Guidance Ministries; and LAFD Captain Nick Rose, who redefined heroism during the Eaton and Palisades fires. Together, they and their fellow inductees represent the best of LA.

Nominations are now open, and fans can nominate their local heroes for this season's Hockeywood Wall of Fame class by visiting the campaign's website.

Additionally, Mercury will once again challenge Kings fans with Pro Tip Trivia throughout the season. This engaging experience mixes practical knowledge with fun competition, rewarding winners with premium Kings jerseys and adding another layer of excitement to every matchup. Fans can play Pro Tip Trivia at Kings home games, and this year it will also be part of Kings Trivia Tuesdays, so fans can play at home, too.

