Mercury Insurance Continues to Transform Technology and Innovation Practice with Industry Leading Talent

News provided by

Mercury Insurance

13 Sep, 2023, 10:45 ET

Cameron Nordholm joins Mercury as Head of Technical Product with the aim of accelerating carrier's development of solutions for customers, agents and team members

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY), a leading provider of property and casualty insurance, has appointed Cameron Nordholm as its Head of Technical Product to help lead the company's digital transformation.

The move is the latest in a series of key technology and talent investments designed to identify and deliver innovative solutions that will drive business growth, elevate the carrier's product offerings, and better meet the needs of its policyholders.

Cameron Nordholm
Cameron Nordholm

"We are building an innovation engine at Mercury and technology is central to our strategy," said Wilson Pang, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Mercury Insurance. "We are building something really special at Mercury, so I am thrilled to announce the newest addition to our tech leadership team, Cameron Nordholm. Cameron will serve as our head of technical product. This appointment marks a pivotal moment in the company's pursuit of innovation and technology advancement. He brings a wealth of experience from insurtech and product management, and his expertise will be instrumental in propelling our technological product innovation."

The Head of Technical Product position underscores Mercury's commitment to a digital future. Nordholm will assess, evaluate and deploy solutions that will allow the company to bring products to market quicker, while also helping to improve, agent and customer satisfaction.

Prior to joining Mercury Insurance, Nordholm was both Head of Product and Head of Strategy at AgentSync, a contemporary insurance infrastructure platform, where he led all facets of product management, design, analytics and go-to-market strategy.  

"I've spent the last decade building companies that deliver software solutions for carriers and agencies," said Nordholm. "I chose to work in the insurance industry to tackle the challenge that comes with simplifying complex and precise work. The translation and storytelling that makes it possible to build new innovations in this space excites me every day."

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

