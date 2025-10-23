Mercury Insurance Emphasizes Cybersecurity Best Practices Amid Rising Cybercrime Rates

Mercury Insurance

Oct 23, 2025, 12:00 ET

Protect Yourself During National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) recognizes that cyberattacks are on the rise. According to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), more than 859,000 cybercrime complaints were filed last year, with over 1.35 billion individuals impacted by data compromises — including breaches, leaks and unauthorized exposures — in the United States alone. In honor of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Mercury is highlighting simple steps that can lessen your chances of becoming a victim.

One key area of protection offered by Mercury is supplemental coverage that encompasses computer and home system attacks as well as cyber extortion and online fraud.

"As personal cyberattacks continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, Mercury's supplemental coverage gives policyholders peace of mind," said Adam Bakonis, Senior Product Manager – State, Mercury Insurance. "Our bundled protection can easily be added to homeowners, including condo or renters policies, ensuring consumers have an extra layer of defense."

Here are some practical steps you can take to avoid becoming a victim of a cybercrime:

Password Security

Online Best Practices

  • Be wary of unsolicited communication: Scrutinize emails, texts and calls asking for personal information; legitimate organizations like your bank will not ask for this information.

  • Check website security: Look for "https://" in the web address to ensure the site is secure and encrypts your information.

  • Avoid sensitive tasks on public Wi-Fi: These networks are often unsecured and can expose your data to hackers.

  • Limit personal sharing: Be mindful of what you post on social media or share through online quizzes.

  • Think before you click: Suspicious attachments or pop-ups can lead to malware or phishing scams.

As digital threats continue to evolve, awareness and prevention are more critical than ever. Mercury encourages all consumers to take proactive steps toward online safety, as protecting your digital life is just as important as protecting your home.

"Caution does not replace preparedness," said Bakonis. "Supplemental cybersecurity insurance can provide some much-needed peace of mind."

For more information on Mercury's home cyber protection offering, visit its web page and check out Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for cybersecurity best practices.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com.

