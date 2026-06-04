Mercury Insurance Named Best Automobile Insurance Provider by Newsweek Readers

Additional honors from Kiplinger and USA TODAY underscores Mercury's growing national momentum with consumers

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) (NYSE TX: MCY) has been named the Best Automobile Insurance Provider in the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, a consumer-driven recognition that highlights the company's continued focus on delivering trusted coverage, competitive rates and award-winning customer service at a time when consumers are paying closer attention than ever to value and reliability.

Mercury Insurance Newsweek Photo

The honor comes as Mercury continues to build a national reputation for combining affordability with a customer-first approach, helping policyholders maintain coverage, navigate risk and protect what matters most, even as many insurers pull back from challenging markets.

"Earning the top spot as Best Automobile Insurance Provider in the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards is an incredible honor for Mercury, because this recognition is driven by consumers," said Gabriel Tirador, Mercury Insurance CEO. "We've always believed that doing the right thing for customers matters, and this recognition reflects the dedication of our employees and independent agents who bring this commitment to life every day."

Mercury was also recently recognized in the 2026 Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards, earning "Outstanding for Competitive Rates" honors in both Auto Insurance and Homeowners Insurance, reinforcing Mercury's reputation for delivering strong value without compromising service. The annual survey highlights financial services brands that stand out in areas important to consumers, including value, customer experience and recommendation likelihood.

In addition, Mercury was recognized in USA TODAY's Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026, a consumer sentiment study conducted in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group that evaluated brands based on trust, credibility and reliability among parents.

Together, the recognitions highlight Mercury's continued ability to earn consumer trust through accessible coverage, strong value and dependable support when it matters most.

For more than 60 years, Mercury has focused on helping customers navigate life's unexpected moments with affordable coverage, personalized support and practical resources designed to protect what matters most. For more information about Mercury Insurance and practical tips to help consumers make smarter insurance decisions, check out the Mercury Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance