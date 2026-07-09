Vacation-Proof Your Home Before You Leave

Mercury Insurance shares 10 simple steps to help homeowners avoid costly surprises while they're away

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is encouraging homeowners to take a few simple precautions before leaving for vacation as new research shows nearly two-thirds of summer travelers admit they could do a better job protecting their homes while they're away. Whether you're heading out for a long weekend or an extended getaway, spending a few extra minutes preparing your home can help reduce the risk of theft, water damage, electrical issues and other costly surprises.

"Preparing your home before a vacation doesn't have to take hours, but it can make a meaningful difference," said Larry Anderson, Director of Underwriting Operations for Mercury Insurance. "Simple habits like checking your water supply, making your home appear occupied and asking someone you trust to keep an eye on the property can help homeowners return home with greater peace of mind."

Many of the most common vacation-related home losses are preventable. Mercury recommends homeowners add these 10 steps to every pre-vacation checklist:

1. Lock every door and window

Double-check all entry points before leaving, including garage doors, side gates and second-story windows that may have been left open. Don't forget to secure sliding glass doors and any detached structures, such as sheds.

2. Make your home look lived in

Use timers or smart-home automation to turn lights on and off at different times. If possible, vary lighting schedules in different rooms. A home that appears occupied is generally less attractive to potential burglars.

3. Pause mail and package deliveries

Overflowing mail, newspapers and packages can quickly signal that no one is home. Consider placing a temporary hold on deliveries or asking a trusted neighbor to collect them while you're away.

4. Consider shutting off your home's main water supply

Water damage can become significantly more expensive when a leak goes unnoticed for days. If practical, shutting off the main water supply before an extended trip can help prevent a minor plumbing issue from becoming a major repair.

5. Adjust your thermostat

Set your thermostat to maintain a safe indoor temperature while reducing unnecessary energy use. Smart thermostats also allow homeowners to monitor conditions and make adjustments remotely if weather changes unexpectedly.

6. Test smoke alarms and smart home devices

Before leaving, test smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and any smart leak or security sensors. Replace batteries if needed and confirm your monitoring apps are functioning properly.

7. Ask someone you trust to check on your home

A friend, family member or neighbor can spot problems before they become major losses. Periodic visits can help identify storm damage, irrigation issues, fallen tree limbs or signs of forced entry.

8. Save vacation photos for after you return

Sharing travel updates in real time may unintentionally advertise that your home is vacant. Waiting until you're home helps protect both your privacy and your property.

9. Tidy up your yard

Mow the lawn, trim overgrown landscaping and put away outdoor equipment before leaving. A well-maintained property gives the appearance that someone is home and paying attention.

10. Review your homeowners insurance

Before your trip, take a few minutes to review your homeowners policy, verify your contact information and know how to reach your insurance company if something happens while you're away.

"A vacation should end with great memories, not an unexpected repair bill," Anderson said. "Taking a few simple steps before you leave can help protect your home, reduce unnecessary stress and give you greater peace of mind while you're away."

For more information about homeowners insurance coverage and ways to help protect your home year-round, visit the Mercury Insurance Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance