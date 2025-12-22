Mercury Insurance Offers Steps to Protect Your Home Against Holiday Lights & Fire Hazards

Preventing Holiday Home Fires Starts with Simple Safety Checks

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday decorations bring warmth, color and celebration into the home — but behind the glow of lights and decorated trees are safety risks many homeowners don't think about until it's too late. To help homeowners celebrate safely, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is sharing a list of practical tips to reduce common decorating risks during the holiday season.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), U.S. fire departments respond to an estimated 160 home fires each year specifically due to Christmas trees. Most of these fires are caused by electrical problems or a heat source being too close. In addition, nearly 900 home fires are caused by holiday decorations each year.

"Taking a few important precautions throughout the holiday season will greatly lower your decoration-related fire risks," said Bonnie Lee, VP of Homeowners Claims for Mercury Insurance. "Ensure that your tree does not get too dry if it's live, and avoid placing any tree too close to your fireplace or heater. Furthermore, checking for damaged cords, using the right equipment and unplugging décor when you're not home are simple steps that can prevent a disaster."

The following are some additional tips from Mercury pertaining to interior and fire safety:

Check all smoke alarm & carbon monoxide detectors: Test batteries and ensure these systems are in working order ahead of the holiday season.

Test batteries and ensure these systems are in working order ahead of the holiday season. Exercise candle safety : Keep candles away from trees, wrapping paper and flammable items. For a safer décor option, use LED candles.

: Keep candles away from trees, wrapping paper and flammable items. For a safer décor option, use LED candles. Unplug electronics or use timers : Unplug small appliances and holiday lights before going to bed or going on a trip to prevent surges or fires. If possible, use automatic timers to turn off holiday lighting while you sleep or are away, reducing fire risk without sacrificing décor.

: Unplug small appliances and holiday lights before going to bed or going on a trip to prevent surges or fires. If possible, use automatic timers to turn off holiday lighting while you sleep or are away, reducing fire risk without sacrificing décor. Secure Decorations : Avoid overloading outlets and ensure lights are positioned away from greenery. Lights that droop onto heaters, lamps or high-heat bulbs can easily spark a fire. For added protection, use a power strip with a surge protector.

: Avoid overloading outlets and ensure lights are positioned away from greenery. Lights that droop onto heaters, lamps or high-heat bulbs can easily spark a fire. For added protection, use a power strip with a surge protector. Check for damaged bulbs or frayed wires: Check for cracked or broken bulbs and frayed wires before plugging in holiday lights, as damaged strands can increase the risk of electrical shorts or fire.

Check for cracked or broken bulbs and frayed wires before plugging in holiday lights, as damaged strands can increase the risk of electrical shorts or fire. Examine extension cords before using: Cheap or aging cords can overheat or crack, especially under heavy holiday use.

Cheap or aging cords can overheat or crack, especially under heavy holiday use. Decorate at height safely: If you are decorating ceilings or high landings, use a sturdy ladder on a flat surface and avoid overreaching when hanging lights or decorations to reduce the risk of falls.

If you are decorating ceilings or high landings, use a sturdy ladder on a flat surface and avoid overreaching when hanging lights or decorations to reduce the risk of falls. Tend to your live tree: Keep live Christmas trees well-watered and away from heat sources. Dry needles ignite quickly and are a leading factor in holiday tree fires.

