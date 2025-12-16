Mercury Insurance Offers Top 5 Ways to Make Sure You Aren't a Target of Gift Thieves This Holiday Season

Don't Let a Grinch Take Away Your Joy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday shopping season in full swing, crowded parking lots and busy shopping trips create ideal opportunities for thieves searching for unattended gifts and valuables left in vehicles. Mercury Insurance encourages drivers to take simple precautions to help keep their cars — and holiday packages — safe.

"Thieves look for quick opportunities, and vehicles filled with visible packages are an easy target," said Kevin Quinn, Vice President of Auto Claims at Mercury Insurance. "A few smart habits can dramatically reduce the likelihood of a break-in, and they help ensure your holiday plans aren't derailed by a loss that could have been prevented."

Based on law enforcement guidance and national crime-prevention recommendations, Mercury Insurance offers these Top 5 Ways to Avoid Becoming a Target of Gift Theft:

1. Keep Gifts and Valuables Out of Sight

Always place gifts and shopping bags in the trunk or a concealed storage area before you park. Visible bags or boxes in the backseat are among the most common triggers of "smash-and-grab" theft.

2. Lock Your Doors and Close All Windows

Even quick trips create opportunities. Always lock the vehicle, close windows fully, and confirm remote-lock signals before walking away.

3. Choose Smart Parking Spots

Park in well-lit spaces with high visibility and foot traffic. Areas monitored by security or cameras help discourage opportunistic theft.

4. Avoid Leaving Items in Plain View — Even Temporarily

If you plan to make multiple stops, consider dropping items at home in between. A blanket or coat over packages is still a visual cue for thieves to investigate.

5. Stay Aware of Your Surroundings

Avoid distractions when approaching or leaving your vehicle. If something seems off, trust your instincts and notify store security or law enforcement.

Bonus Tip: Review Your Coverage Before the Holiday Rush

While these precautions can reduce risk, no solution is foolproof. Reviewing your auto policy and personal property coverage before the season begins can help ensure you're prepared if the unexpected occurs.

"Break-ins tend to spike during the holidays, and many of the losses we see could have been prevented with a few simple steps," Quinn added. "We want our customers to enjoy the season, shop with confidence, and know Mercury is here to support them when they need us."

Mercury offers personal auto, mechanical protection, ride-hailing, condo, homeowners, home cyber protection, home systems protection, identity management services, renters, service line protection, business auto and personal umbrella insurance in Virginia.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home- sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance