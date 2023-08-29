Mercury Insurance Ready to Assist Policyholders Impacted by Tropical Storm Idalia

News provided by

Mercury Insurance

29 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Policyholders can report claims anytime online through Mercury's automated digital experience or through the claims hotline at 800-503-3724

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance is ready to assist Floridians impacted by Tropical Storm Idalia with their auto claims. Mercury customers can report their loss or damage online anytime through Mercury's automated digital experience by submitting a claim at mercuryinsurance.com/claims/ or by calling the claims hotline at (800) 503-3724.

"The Mercury claims team will be there to help Floridians put their lives back together after Idalia becomes a hurricane and makes landfall," said Kevin Quinn Vice President of Auto Claims at Mercury Insurance. "We urge residents to stay safe by taking the necessary precautions for themselves and their family during the storm and when returning home. Water surges and strong winds may knock down power lines and block roads. Drivers should be extra careful when traveling through areas that may be impacted by severe flooding."

Policyholders affected by the storm can file a claim through Mercury's web-based app or by telephone. Drivers filing a claim digitally will be directed through a series of easily understood prompts. Customers will also be able to indicate where their vehicle was damaged as well as their location, along with any photos submitted from their smartphones, allowing them to file their claim quickly and accurately.

Quinn advises policyholders to follow a few simple procedures after the storm to help the claims process run smoothly.

When filing a claim

  • Contact Mercury immediately to report your loss.
  • Be prepared to provide your policy number.
  • Do not remove debris that may be related to your claim or move a damaged vehicle.

Steps after filing a claim

  • Prepare a detailed inventory of any damage to your vehicle.
  • Offer photos or videos to your claims representative or submit them digitally.
  • Keep copies of any communication between you and your claims representative.
  • Keep records and receipts for additional expenses that may have incurred and provide copies to your claims representative.

Additional hurricane preparedness resources:
NOAA National Weather Service: www.weather.gov/safety.php
American Red Cross: www.redcross.org/getprepared
Federal Emergency Management Agency: www.ready.gov

About Mercury Insurance
Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/ or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

