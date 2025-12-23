Mercury Insurance Shares Tips to Help Santa Deliver Safely This Holiday Season

How To Secure Your Spot on the 'Nice List'

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As homes across the country light up with holiday cheer, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is offering a friendly reminder to homeowners: a little preparation can go a long way in helping Santa complete his once-a-year delivery — and keeping your home safe in the process.

From rooftops to fireplaces, a few simple steps can make Santa's job easier while also helping homeowners reduce common seasonal risks.

Here are five Santa-approved home tips from Mercury Insurance:

1. Clear the Roof for a Smooth Landing

Santa's sleigh needs a safe place to park. Clearing leaves, debris and excessive snow from the roof can help prevent damage, reduce the risk of leaks and make rooftop inspections safer year-round.

2. Give the Chimney a Pre-Flight Check

A clean chimney isn't just polite for Santa — it's critical for fire safety. Removing soot buildup and having your fireplace inspected helps ensure proper ventilation and reduces the risk of chimney fires.

3. Secure Holiday Lights and Decorations

Loose cords, overloaded outlets or dangling lights can be hazards for both Santa and homeowners. Make sure outdoor lights are properly secured and rated for exterior use to help prevent electrical issues.

4. Keep Walkways and Entry Points Clear

Whether it's Santa on Christmas Eve or guests visiting during the holidays, clear walkways help prevent slips and falls. Remove clutter, ice or uneven obstacles around entryways and yards.

5. Double-Check Doors and Windows Before Bed

Santa appreciates an easy exit, but homeowners should still lock up before turning in. Securing doors and windows helps protect against unwanted visitors and gives peace of mind during busy holiday travel.

"While Santa may only visit once a year, these simple steps can help homeowners protect their property all season long," said Bonnie Lee, Vice President of Homeowners Claims at Mercury Insurance. "A little holiday prep not only helps keep traditions alive — it can also help prevent costly and stressful surprises."

Mercury encourages homeowners to take a few moments this holiday season to review their home safety practices — helping Santa deliver joy while keeping homes protected long after the reindeer head back north.

