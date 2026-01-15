Mercury Insurance Shares Winter Driving Essentials to Help Motorists Stay Safer on the Road

Why Winter Driving Demands More than Confidence – and How a Few Small Steps Can Reduce Crash Risk

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter travel reaches its peak, many drivers assume that experience alone is enough to handle slick roads, reduced visibility, and unpredictable weather. Mercury Insurance cautions that winter driving risks are often underestimated—even by seasoned motorists—and encourages drivers to revisit the fundamentals before heading out.

"Winter driving doesn't usually fail because of one big mistake—it's the small things drivers overlook," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director of Product Management at Mercury Insurance. "Tires that aren't winter-ready, poor visibility, or a missing emergency item can quickly turn a routine trip into a stressful or dangerous situation."

Winter Driving Essentials: A Practical Checklist

Start with your tires

Tires are your first line of defense in winter conditions. Check tread depth regularly and confirm tire pressure, which can drop as temperatures fall. Even without snow, cold pavement reduces traction more than many drivers expect.

Prioritize visibility

Shorter days and winter storms make visibility critical. Replace worn wiper blades, top off windshield washer fluid rated for freezing temperatures, and make sure headlights and taillights are clean and fully functional. Seeing—and being seen—matters more than ever.

Carry a winter-ready emergency kit

Even short trips can turn long if weather or traffic conditions change. A basic kit should include a flashlight, phone charger, blanket, water, and simple tools. Think of it as insurance for your insurance—hopefully unnecessary, but invaluable if needed.

Slow down and increase following distance

Cold roads, frost, and black ice don't always announce themselves. Reducing speed and allowing extra space gives drivers more time to react when conditions change unexpectedly.

Why This Matters Now

Winter driving risks aren't limited to snowstorms. Cold temperatures alone can affect vehicle performance and road conditions, especially during early morning and evening travel when surfaces refreeze.

"Drivers often think winter risk only applies during severe weather," Yoshizawa added. "In reality, many winter crashes happen on dry-looking roads where traction and reaction time are quietly compromised."

Winter driving doesn't require new habits—just renewed attention. A quick checklist today can help prevent a long day on the roadside tomorrow.

For more seasonal driving tips and risk-prevention guidance, visit MercuryInsurance.com.

