Mercury Insurance Shares Winter Weather Risk Outlook

Understanding Seasonal Volatility Can Help Homeowners and Drivers Reduce Preventable Losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter progresses, an active weather pattern has contributed to highly variable temperatures and precipitation across much of the country. From powerful atmospheric rivers to sharp temperature swings and damaging winds, it is the rising variability in these extremes—not only their intensity—that is shaping today's weather-related risks.

According to Mercury Insurance, understanding the drivers behind these patterns—and where homes and vehicles are most at risk—can make a meaningful difference in avoiding costly damage.

"Damaging weather doesn't always arrive as a single headline-grabbing event," said Steve Bennett, Sr. Director, Climate and Catastrophe Science at Mercury Insurance. "It's often a sequence of weather conditions that creates the greatest risk—heavy rain that softens the ground, so tree roots lose their grip and topple them when high winds follow, or a prolonged freeze followed by a rapid thaw that opens new pathways for water to penetrate basements and crawlspaces. When people understand what to expect and how their property is likely to respond, they're in a much better position to prevent losses before they occur."

What's Driving Winter Weather Risk

Meteorologists point to a disrupted polar vortex, which sent early–season Arctic air into the central U.S. and produced record cold in the Upper Midwest along with early snowstorms that dropped over a foot of snow in Illinois and set November snowfall records in Indiana. This early blast of winter was followed just weeks later by a heat dome that drove record warmth from the central Rockies to the northern Plains to the Southeast. This same jet stream pattern caused severe atmospheric river events and extreme rain and wind to the West Coast. Undulating conditions like these can damage homes and vehicles in ways that aren't always obvious, particularly when maintenance or preparation have been delayed.

Common winter vulnerabilities include:

Water damage from frozen/burst pipes are often among the costliest winter damage

Roof, gutter, siding, and interior damage when heavy snow and ice overload structures and then rapid melting allows water to penetrate the home.

Fire losses rise sharply in mid-winter linked to space heaters, fireplaces, and other supplemental heat sources.

Trees and limbs fall onto homes and vehicles after wet, windy, or heavy–snow/ice events.

Slick roads and surfaces lead to car accidents and slip–and–fall injuries.

Why Preparation Matters

From an insurance perspective, early awareness is one of the most effective tools consumers have. Small steps—such as checking drainage around the home, sealing exterior gaps, trimming weak trees, and adjusting driving habits during storms—can significantly reduce the likelihood of a claim.

"Insurance is there to help you recover, but preparation is what helps you avoid disruption in the first place," Bennett said. "The more proactive homeowners and drivers are before weather arrives, the better the outcome tends to be."

Simple Steps to Reduce Weather-Related Risk

Inspect roofs, gutters, and downspouts to ensure proper water flow

Know where your main water shutoff is in case of a leak

Secure outdoor items that could become airborne in high winds

Slow down and increase following distance when driving in wet or icy conditions

Bottom line: Sharp swings between Arctic cold, record warmth, heavy rain/snow, and damaging wind underscore that today's winter risk is driven as much by volatility as by any single storm. Recognizing these patterns and preparing early helps protect what matters most—before dealing with repairs and recovery.

