Mercury Insurance Suggests Home Fire Safety Devices That Can Help Homeowners Protect Their Property

Essential Fire Safety Items Can Help Families Act Quickly and Protect What Matters Most

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) continues to recognize Fire Prevention Month by encouraging homeowners to strengthen their home safety plans and invest in fire safety essentials that can help protect their property and provide heightened safety for themselves and loved ones.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, from 2013 to 2022, an average of 361,450 home fires occurred annually across the United States.

"Having some of these fire safety items readily available can save your property in the event of a fire," said Bonnie Lee, Vice President, Homeowners Claims for Mercury Insurance. "Planning beforehand can save you time and limit a sense of panic."

Mercury encourages every homeowner to consider having the following fire safety items on hand:

Fire Extinguishers : There are five classes of fire extinguishers. A,B,C,D and K (Kitchen). Most multipurpose fire extinguishers cover basic fire risks including combustibles, flammable liquids, and electrical fires.





: There are five classes of fire extinguishers. A,B,C,D and K (Kitchen). Most multipurpose fire extinguishers cover basic fire risks including combustibles, flammable liquids, and electrical fires. Smoke and CO2 Detectors : Both devices provide an early warning allowing for a quicker emergency response. Can also provide a discount on your insurance policy.





: Both devices provide an early warning allowing for a quicker emergency response. Can also provide a discount on your insurance policy. Fire Blanket : Fire blankets are versatile and can be used for different types of fires such as grease, flammable liquids, and electrical fires.





: Fire blankets are versatile and can be used for different types of fires such as grease, flammable liquids, and electrical fires. Fire Ladder : Provides a critical and safe backup escape route in the event primary exits are blocked by smoke or flame.





: Provides a critical and safe backup escape route in the event primary exits are blocked by smoke or flame. Fireproof Safe : Owning a fireproof safe can protect your valuables from fire damage and provides piece of mind during emergencies.





: Owning a fireproof safe can protect your valuables from fire damage and provides piece of mind during emergencies. Home Security System: Many systems have the capability to detect fire, carbon monoxide, and flooding. They will alert emergency services.

"These fire safety items will offer your family early warning of a fire and help make a safe evacuation quicker and more efficient," said Lee. "Having less to worry about makes it easier should you need to get out of your house immediately."

To file a homeowners claim, please visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/claims/

