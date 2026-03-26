Mercury13 Selects Catapult to Power Women-Specific Performance Models

The New Standard of Excellence Across all Clubs: Partnership will Build Custom Tech and Pioneer a New Era of Data-Driven Tech for Female Athletes

LONDON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury13, the multi-club ownership group dedicated to the advancement of women's football, has entered a multi-year partnership with Catapult, the global leader in sports technology for professional teams. The agreement spans all Mercury13 clubs, building on Catapult's existing work with Bristol City Women and extending the model to FC Badalona Women for both First Teams and Academies, and FC Como Women Academy, forming a central pillar of Mercury13's elite performance strategy.

Catapult will become Mercury13's exclusive Official Elite Sports Performance Analytics and GPS Partner, alongside a non-exclusive role as Official Thought Leadership Partner. The collaboration will implement a female-led, women-specific performance model that integrates athlete monitoring, sports science research, and coach education across the Mercury13 platform.

Catapult will deliver a fully integrated performance system, including wearable devices, analytics platforms, centralised data management and on-site practitioner support. Embedded research programmes within Mercury13 clubs will generate applied insight in real time, accelerating the development of women-specific training methodologies and performance solutions.

A key focus of the collaboration is advancing understanding of female athlete health and performance. By expanding the data set in elite women's football and integrating female physiology more directly into training and load management, the partnership aims to strengthen both performance output and long-term player welfare.

Through this partnership, Mercury13 and Catapult aim to set a new benchmark for high performance in women's football, strengthening professional standards and building a stronger foundation for long-term investment in the game.

Molly Sadler, Sports Scientist at Bristol City Women, said: "At Bristol City Women, Catapult plays an important role in how we support players day to day. It gives us a clear view of their physical load so we can adjust training, manage recovery and make informed decisions around performance. Having data that reflects the women's game is really important, as it helps us better understand our players, and using the technology every day means we can really get to grips with it and apply those insights in a practical way."

Mario Malavé, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Mercury13, said: "From day one, our ambition has been to build clubs designed specifically around the needs of women athletes. Partnering with the team at Catapult allows us to embed world-class performance technology and research across our ecosystem, tailored to the realities of the women's game. By implementing an integrated model spanning athlete monitoring, coaching education and long-term player development, we are strengthening professional standards and laying more durable foundations for elite women's football."

Will Lopes, CEO of Catapult, said: "Performance data is only as powerful as the context behind it. By implementing women-specific models across Mercury13's clubs, we are moving toward a high-performance environment built specifically for female athletes. This is a unique opportunity to use data that reflects their reality, allowing them to train smarter, stay healthier, and push the boundaries of what's possible on the pitch."

About Mercury13

Mercury13 is a multi-club ownership group focused on acquiring controlling stakes in professional women's football teams in Europe, with the group continuing to invest in women's football over the coming years. The vision is to become the industry standard of women's football ownership, by identifying and investing in the next decade's super clubs and fueling their commercial power to attract a massive, yet underserved, market: women.

The group's acquisition strategy is based on the fundamental principle that women's football is a different game, and fans want a different experience. The group is made up of seasoned executives with successful track records in sport, investment, and technology. The founding team is positioned with unique backgrounds, experience, and skills to become the main player in this space.

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, mitigate injury risk, and improve return-to-play. Catapult works with more than 5,000 teams in over 40 sports across more than 100 countries globally.

To learn more about Catapult and to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit us at catapult.com.

SOURCE Catapult Group International Ltd