Mercuryo and Ledger collaborate to offer businesses and HNW individuals a seamless private crypto banking experience

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Global payment infrastructure platform Mercuryo launches a personalised private crypto banking solution. Mercuryo Pro, initially developed and launched in collaboration with Ledger , the global platform for digital assets, will evolve to cater to a broader audience. Now available to high-net-worth individuals and companies, Mercuryo Pro facilitates the buying and selling of crypto – BTC, ETH, SOL, euro-backed stablecoins, and more options – for fiat without any upper limits.

What sets Mercuryo Pro apart is its fusion of decentralised finance (DeFi) principles, ensuring clients control over their keys and funds, with a highly personalised concierge service. Each client is assigned a dedicated non-automated human concierge who guides them through every step of the process until successful order completion, offering an unparalleled level of customisation.

To ensure security and compliance, clients undergo Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) processes with their personal concierge and a trusted KYC-provider partner. The concierge support is available 24/7, irrespective of holidays, providing a responsive and human touch to every interaction.

Mercuryo Pro also addresses the difficulty European users often encounter when transferring funds from banks to crypto platforms. By offering assistance in opening an IBAN account and facilitating simultaneous fiat transfers, the company provides a seamless solution to enhance the user experience.

Petr Kozyakov, Сo-founder and CEO of Mercuryo, expressed his excitement about the launch, commenting, "Our approach with Mercuryo Pro is a testament to the growing demand for a seamless bridge between traditional and web3 financial experiences. We aim to offer a solution that redefines the landscape of crypto banking, making these financial services more accessible, secure, and tailored to the individual needs of our clients."

"We're delighted to work with Mercuryo to expand their offering to a broader audience," adds Jean-Francois, VP of Transaction Services at Ledger. "Accessibility is a key strategy for Ledger in a crucial year for our industry, and working with partners like Mercuryo who understand the importance of this is essential, particularly when they also place a high value on security."

About Ledger

Founded in Paris in 2014, LEDGER is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. Ledger is already the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and brands as customers, 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. LEDGER's products include: Ledger Stax, Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, LEDGER Live companion app, and Ledger Enterprise. With its ease of use, LEDGER allows a user to begin investing in digital assets and ultimately, achieve financial freedom in a safe and stress-free environment.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a global payments infrastructure platform, reinventing the ease of making payments by providing businesses from both the fiat and crypto worlds with a wide range of financial services and products accessible through single API integration. Since its inception in 2018, Mercuryo has been developing a holistic fintech platform with several products, including BaaS (Banking-as-a-Service), CaaS (Crypto-as-a-Service), On-Off Ramps, Pay In-Out; and secured partnerships with over 200 crypto companies, working with leading industry players such as Trust Wallet, Ledger, Trezor, 1inch, Gate.io, Nexo, OKX, Bitcoin.com and Bybit.

