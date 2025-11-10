Mercuryo and LOBSTR Launch USDC Cashback Offer Rewarding Activity on Stellar Network

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo and LOBSTR have launched a USDC cashback incentive campaign, rewarding users for their activity on Stellar, a major layer-1 blockchain, via a leading Stellar non-custodial wallet.

LOBSTR users will be entitled to USDC cashback rewards of 5 per cent for on-ramping on the Stellar network. The USDC cashback campaign leverages Mercuryo's on-ramp integration in LOBSTR to enable users to purchase USDC, using a credit or debit card or Apple Pay and Google Pay.

"Stablecoins are playing a pivotal role in the crypto narrative of 2025 with USDC at the forefront," said Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO at Mercuryo. "We are confident that LOBSTR's growing userbase will take full advantage of this USDC cashback offer as they leverage the wallet's interface to make active use of the Stellar network's blossoming ecosystem."

* Digital assets and cryptocurrencies are inherently volatile and involve a high degree of risk. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as financial or investment advice. Market conditions can change rapidly, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should conduct their own research, consider their financial circumstances, and comply with applicable laws and regulations before engaging in any activity involving digital assets.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with integrated on-chain functionality. Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Since 2018, Mercuryo has proudly partnered with industry leaders such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, 1inch, PancakeSwap, and more, with plans to expand further as we continue to innovate with our stack of products.

About LOBSTR

LOBSTR is a leading non-custodial wallet for managing Stellar Lumens and other assets on the Stellar network, trusted by over a million active users worldwide with top ratings on the App Store and Google Play. Since 2014, it has delivered an exceptional user experience through top-tier security, intuitive design, and powerful features that enable seamless token discovery, holding, sending, swapping, portfolio tracking, and market updates — all in one secure app accessible to both beginners and experts. With integrated on-ramp solutions like Mercuryo, LOBSTR simplifies fiat-to-crypto conversions, allowing users to purchase assets such as USDC directly within the app for a smooth and effortless experience. For more information, visit lobstr.co.

