Mercuryo Announces Strategic Partnership with Coinme to Enhance On-ramp and Off-ramp Services in the US

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo and Coinme, a leading B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform, have announced a strategic partnership that will further enhance the infrastructure for on-ramp and off-ramp services to customers in the US.

Mercuryo's integration of Coinme's technology will facilitate fully compliant fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat conversion services in the US through the utilization of Coinme's crypto and stablecoin enablement platform, Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS).

"We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership with Coinme to further enhance our suite of services in the US," said Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO at Mercuryo. "This partnership with Coinme underscores our long-term commitment to develop our growing range of products and services in the US."

"The US represents one of the most dynamic markets for digital assets, and with Coinme's trusted infrastructure, we can localize our global expertise and deliver solutions that truly fit the needs of American customers," said Dilshan Dowlah, Head of US at Mercuryo.

"Our collaboration with Mercuryo enables people to seamlessly move between fiat and crypto, reducing the friction for mass-market adoption of DeFi and novel Web3 use cases. By integrating Coinme's turn-key Crypto-as-a-Service platform, Mercuryo can scale faster and provide trusted access to licensed, compliant fiat-to-crypto rails for its customers," said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme.

Mercuryo is a first-mover and innovator in the fast-evolving Web3 space, providing a variety of payment solutions along with seamless on-chain integration.

Mercuryo's intuitive solutions are simplifying the experience for newcomers to the digital token space. Mercuryo specializes in efficient capital flow in the DeFi ecosystem and combines various payment solutions into a single interface.

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralized ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as Ledger, MetaMask, Trust Wallet and Revolut. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/

Media contacts

Joe Morgan, Head of PR

Tel: +44(0)7543587359

Email: [email protected]

About Coinme Crypto-as-a-Service

Founded in 2014, Coinme is a leading licensed and regulated provider of Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), its B2B2C crypto and stablecoin enablement platform. Coinme's CaaS enables a fully native and seamless crypto exchange and payment experience within our partners' web or mobile apps. By integrating with Coinme's simple API suite, partners can quickly deploy crypto and stablecoin products and services natively on their front-end while leveraging Coinme's robust exchange and compliance infrastructure. For more information, please visit https://coinme.com/enterprise .

SOURCE Mercuryo