Mercy and Wellvana Unite to Accelerate Value-Based Care Expansion

ST. LOUIS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy has joined forces with Wellvana to offer independent primary care physicians and advanced practice providers (not employed by Mercy) new opportunities to participate in high-quality, highly coordinated value-based care programs.

The 20-year affiliation announced today invites independent physicians and advanced practice providers to take part in what Mercy and Wellvana expect to be one of the country's largest, top-performing clinically integrated networks (CINs). This new value-based care program combines Mercy's leading population health infrastructure with Wellvana's high-touch enablement platform.

Together, the two mission-driven organizations will expand access to value-based care programs for more communities in Mercy's service area and will extend Mercy's digital and virtual services to help independent physicians keep their communities healthy. This is possible through Wellvana's significant support for physicians and advanced practice providers that includes electronic medical record integration, clinical and operational care teams, alternative payment models that align with high quality care, and more.

Value-based care payments are designed to reward health care providers for the quality and outcomes of care rather than the quantity of services delivered. More physicians and advanced practice providers connected to this innovative offering will help deliver improved performance, while expanding access for patients to high-quality, coordinated care. The affiliation will help independent physicians better manage care across Medicare, Medicare Advantage and commercial insurance plans.

"We believe the future of health care belongs to models that reward positive health outcomes through partnership," said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. "By teaming up with Wellvana, we're giving even more physicians the tools and support they need to provide more proactive, coordinated care, helping to expand access to the kind of care that aims to keep patients healthy and out of the hospital. When we do that well, patients, doctors and communities all win."

Mercy and Wellvana will focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing the administrative burden for independent providers, helping them remain financially viable with access to best-in-class value-based care programs and services. The arrangement will deploy data-driven insights, care coordination resources and practice-level support for every participating physician.

"Value-based care is about rethinking what's possible in health care. It takes dedication and partnership," said Susan Diamond, Wellvana CEO. "Mercy has built one of the nation's most respected systems, and together we're creating sustainable paths for independent providers to see the rewards of accountable care. The more we grow participation in value-based care, the more patients and communities benefit from a better, more connected health experience."

To advance this shared mission, Mercy and Wellvana will host information and networking events across Mercy's communities to help physicians and advanced practice providers explore new paths to value-based care. Anyone interested in participating can connect with the team at [email protected].

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

About Wellvana

Wellvana is a national leader in value-based care enablement, serving more than 800,000 patients across 40 states. With an expansive accountable care network of hospitals, health systems, and independent primary care practices, Wellvana helps future-forward organizations take the right risks, unlock new revenue, and deliver better patient outcomes.

In 2024, Wellvana's ACO participants generated over $337M in savings to Medicare, with the company's flagship ACO achieving more savings than any other MSSP ACO in the nation.

Follow Wellvana on LinkedIn and learn more at wellvana.com.

