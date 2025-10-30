Wellvana Appoints Susan Diamond as Chief Executive Officer

Board elevates veteran healthcare executive with deep experience in value-based care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellvana announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Susan Diamond as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Diamond had served as the interim Chief Executive Officer of Wellvana since August 2025, in addition to her roles as President and Chief Financial Officer of the value-based care enabler.

"Since we founded Wellvana, it's been incredible to watch the growth and positive impact we have experienced with our partners. I couldn't be prouder of the Wellvana team, who wake up each day driven to improve the healthcare ecosystem. I also couldn't be more excited to name Susan Diamond as the Chief Executive Officer of Wellvana," said Devin Carty, Wellvana's Chairman of the Board. "Susan is uniquely positioned to build on our momentum. She has the experience and proven track record to lead our company into the next phase of growth and continue our mission of helping health systems, hospitals, and providers succeed in value-based care."

Diamond's deep experience in value-based care programs and payment models will help Wellvana accelerate its momentum, building on recently released results from the 2024 performance year of CMS's Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). Those results affirmed Wellvana's position as the second-largest value-based care enabler by patients served and savings generated in MSSP, while also achieving industry-leading quality scores and patient outcomes.

"I'm incredibly excited to lead the Wellvana team and energized by the potential ahead of us," Diamond said. "Our mission and the work we do alongside our community partners to advance value-based care and improve healthcare are deeply meaningful to me and the entire Wellvana team."

Before joining Wellvana, Diamond spent nearly two decades at Humana, where she held executive leadership roles including Enterprise CFO, President of Home Solutions and Senior Vice President of Medicare.

"I've seen what's possible when we align incentives to deliver better care at lower cost," Diamond said. "At Wellvana, that alignment is powered by partnership. Together with community providers across America, we're helping build a more sustainable model of healthcare that rewards the people delivering high-quality care and improved outcomes for the more than 800,000 patients we are privileged to serve."

About Wellvana

Wellvana is the leader in value-based care enablement, serving over 800,000 patients across 40 states. With an expansive accountable care network of hospitals, health systems, and independent primary care practices, Wellvana helps future-forward organizations take the right risks, unlock new revenue, and deliver better patient outcomes.

In 2024, Wellvana's ACO participants generated over $337M in savings to Medicare, with the company's flagship ACO achieving more savings than any other MSSP ACO in the nation.

Follow Wellvana on LinkedIn and learn more at wellvana.com.

