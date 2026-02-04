Mercy BioAnalytics Appoints Darrin Crisitello as Chief Commercial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc. ("Mercy"), a leader in advancing earlier and more accurate cancer detection, today announced the appointment of Darrin Crisitello as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Crisitello will lead the company's global commercial strategy, including go-to-market execution, partnerships, and revenue growth as Mercy brings its oncology portfolio to market.

Mr. Crisitello brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience across diagnostics, life sciences, and healthcare technology companies. He has built and scaled multiple early-stage global commercial organizations and led successful launches of diagnostic products spanning women's health, oncology, and neurology.

"Darrin is a proven commercial leader with a rare combination of strategic vision and hands-on execution," said Dawn Mattoon, Chief Executive Officer of Mercy. "His experience commercializing breakthrough diagnostic technologies and building high-performing teams will be instrumental as we expand access to Mercy's tests and accelerate our mission to improve patient outcomes through earlier cancer detection."

Prior to joining Mercy, Mr. Crisitello served as Chief Commercial Officer at Quanterix, where he led the commercialization of ultra-sensitive biomarker detection platforms foundational to early disease detection in neurology and oncology. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Natera, where he helped lead the launch of the Panorama® non-invasive prenatal test and supported the company through its 2015 initial public offering, and at Color Health, where he was responsible for early commercial growth and market expansion.

"I am excited to join Mercy at such a pivotal stage," said Mr. Crisitello. "The company's science has the potential to meaningfully change how cancer is detected and managed. I look forward to working with the team to bring these innovations to the clinicians and patients who need them."

Mr. Crisitello holds a BS in Biology and Chemistry from Moravian College and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts. He is deeply committed to advancing earlier, more accurate cancer detection to improve patient outcomes.

About Mercy BioAnalytics

Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc. is on a mission to relieve suffering and save lives through the early detection of cancer. Early-stage cancer is difficult to detect, but when found, is more often amenable to curative therapy. The patented Mercy Halo™ liquid biopsy platform utilizes biomarker co-localization to interrogate highly abundant, blood-based extracellular vesicles that carry unique cancer signatures from their parent cells. The Mercy Halo platform is designed to detect early-stage cancer, when it is most treatable, and enhance the quality of life for cancer patients and their families. Mercy's initial focus is the early detection of ovarian and lung cancers. Ovarian cancer, the most lethal gynecological cancer, typically goes undetected until it is too late to cure. Lung cancer, the number one cancer killer, takes more lives than breast and prostate cancers combined. For more information, please visit our website at www.mercybio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

