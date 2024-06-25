Mercy BioAnalytics Recognized with Distinguished Abstract Award at Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Annual Meeting

Mercy selected as one of three finalists for Disruptive Technology Award Competition

WALTHAM, Mass., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc., a pioneer in extracellular vesicle-based liquid biopsy for the early detection of cancer, has been recognized with a Distinguished Abstract Award for their abstract entitled "Analytical and clinical performance of a novel ovarian cancer screening test in asymptomatic women." The abstract was also selected for a podium presentation as part of the Distinguished Abstracts session on Tuesday, July 30th. Less than 4% of accepted abstracts were recognized with this award, and just 0.5% of accepted abstracts were selected to present in the Distinguished Abstracts session.

Mercy has also been selected as a finalist of the Disruptive Technology Award Competition (DTAC) in recognition of the potential of its novel Mercy Halo™ blood-based cancer screening technology to improve patient care, and Mercy's CEO, Dr. Dawn Mattoon, will present live at ADLM on July 29th.

The Mercy Halo platform enables high sensitivity and specificity screening tests through the simultaneous detection of multiple cancer-related biomarkers co-localized on the surface of individual tumor-associated extracellular vesicles. The high abundance of extracellular vesicles in circulation enables Mercy Halo tests to be run on a very small volume of serum or plasma with a simple qPCR-based read-out, unlike cell-free DNA-based tests which typically require a larger volume of blood and next-generation sequencing to generate results.

"These accolades are a testament to Mercy's progress in the development of cancer screening tests that can make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients," said Dr. Mattoon. "We are honored by this recognition and look forward to being part of the ADLM 2024 annual meeting."

The first Mercy Halo test is being developed for ovarian cancer screening in asymptomatic, postmenopausal women. Ovarian cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death among women and will kill nearly 13,000 women in the U.S. this year. More than 70% of ovarian cancer is diagnosed in women over 50 years of age, and nearly 80% of ovarian cancer is diagnosed at an advanced stage of disease, when survival is poor. Mercy will present clinical data demonstrating unprecedented sensitivity and specificity for the early detection of ovarian cancer in their Distinguished Abstract presentation on July 30th.

About Mercy BioAnalytics

Mercy BioAnalytics, Inc. is on a mission to relieve suffering and save lives through the early detection of cancer. Early-stage cancer is difficult to detect, but when found, is more often amenable to curative therapy. The patented Mercy Halo™ liquid biopsy platform utilizes biomarker co-localization to interrogate highly abundant, blood-based extracellular vesicles that carry unique cancer signatures from their parent cells. The Mercy Halo platform is designed to detect Stage I cancer, when it is most treatable, and enhance the quality of life for cancer patients and their families. Mercy's initial focus is the early detection of ovarian and lung cancers. Ovarian cancer, the most lethal gynecological cancer, typically goes undetected until it is too late to cure. Lung cancer, the number one cancer killer, takes more lives than breast and prostate cancers combined.

