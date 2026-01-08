Mercy Joins Clinical Study for Blood Test That Screens for Multiple Types of Cancers

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy is participating in a study designed to evaluate the clinical impact of GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test among Medicare beneficiaries.

The three-year REACH study (NCT05673018) will compare up to 50,000 Medicare beneficiaries who have received care in addition to an annual Galleri test to those who receive care without a Galleri test. Enrollment is focused on recruiting participants who reflect the Medicare population, including those who are traditionally underrepresented in clinical trials.

"Mercy was the first in our communities to make MCED tests available to our patients and participated in the initial GRAIL clinical study," said Dr. Damon Broyles, Mercy's vice president of clinical innovation, medical director for MCED and REACH study principal investigator. "We are always looking for innovative screening and treatment options, so it was important to us to participate in the REACH study to help expand upon the real-world evidence of the Galleri® test, in order to build upon the evidence base that can help extend access to Medicare beneficiaries."

With age being the most significant risk factor for cancer, Medicare beneficiaries face a critical unmet need for early cancer detection. Almost 70% of people who died from cancer last year in the U.S. were age 65 and older. More than half of all cancer diagnoses in the U.S. are among Medicare beneficiaries who are at the highest risk for cancer due to age.

Patients who are at least 50 years old and enrolled in Medicare are likely to be eligible for the study. For those interested in learning more, please email [email protected].

