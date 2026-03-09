New Mercy St. Louis President Named

ST. LOUIS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a nationwide search, Mercy has named Tricia McGusty the new president of Mercy St. Louis Communities, which includes Mercy Hospital St. Louis, the system's largest hospital.

Tricia McGusty, president, Mercy St. Louis Communities (PRNewsfoto/Mercy)

McGusty, who begins her Mercy tenure today, brings more than 25 years of health care experience, the last 15 of which were in leadership roles at large hospitals. She has a strong track record of improving patient care, supporting physicians and guiding hospitals through growth and change. Most recently, she served as chief operating officer at HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and interim CEO during a period of executive transition, ensuring continuity of strategy, physician engagement and operational performance.

"Tricia brings exactly the right expertise and leadership we need – and more," said David Argueta, Mercy senior vice president and president of community operations. "Her proven ability to guide complex health systems, paired with her deep passion for our mission and the people we serve, makes her an outstanding choice for this role. She brings the skill, heart and drive this role demands."

McGusty has also led large and complex health care construction projects, experience that will be critical as Mercy invests in updating facilities and expanding access to care in the St. Louis region. One of her first priorities will be overseeing a large campus renovation at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

"Throughout my career, I've learned that strong hospitals are built on disciplined execution and an unwavering commitment to the communities we serve," McGusty said. "Whether advancing trauma readiness, expanding women's services or leading transformational capital investments, my focus has always been the same: empowering caregivers to do their best work and ensuring patients receive safe, accessible and compassionate care. I am honored to join Mercy St. Louis and look forward to helping lead the next chapter of growth while preserving the mission."

Dr. David Meiners, who has served as president since 2020, helped recruit McGusty and will stay on during her transition. Afterward, he will serve as executive advisor, continuing to share his leadership and clinical expertise.

"With more than 50 years of service to Mercy in St. Louis, Dr. Meiners is part of a respected group of longstanding physicians who have not only witnessed incredible medical progress but also ushered it in to better serve our patients," Argueta said. "We're grateful for his wisdom and commitment to our patients and our caregivers."

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost.

