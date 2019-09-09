MercyCare Health Plans Selects Vital Data Technology's Affinitē™ Quality Solution for Year-Round Quality Performance Improvement and HEDIS® Compliance

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, LLC , a premier healthcare technology innovator aligning data, systems and stakeholders for value-driven outcomes, today announced a multi-year engagement with MercyCare Health Plans for their cloud-based, SaaS solution, Affinitē Quality™. The health plan joins peers nationwide seeking to leverage Affinitē's integrated advanced analytics and algorithms embedded with National Committee on Quality Assurance (NCQA) Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) measures. This solution allows health plans to prioritize, risk stratify and micro-target members not meeting quality measure performance guidelines throughout the year, while streamlining the annual HEDIS® submission process required by NCQA.

MercyCare Health Plans Selects Vital Data Technology's Affinit?™ Quality Solution For Year-Round Quality Performance Improvement and HEDIS® Compliance

MercyCare Health Plans, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercyhealth based in Janesville, Wisconsin, serves members throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, with the mission to provide affordable, accessible quality care. April Hays, Director of Compliance, Quality and Audit Privacy Officer, shared her reasons for selecting the solution, "Affinitē Quality gives us timely and profound insight into our members' quality status. The solution is thorough and intuitive, eliminating tedious data rework year-over-year – making the whole process much faster and more effective."

Vital Data Technology's Affinitē Quality™ solution, part of the Affinitē platform, accelerates quality improvement efforts by aggregating every measure into a single "Quality Scorecard" view with drill-down capabilities displaying measure-by-measure performance across multiple dimensions for daily quality improvement and real-time quality performance reporting. The solution drives workflow efficiencies and data accuracy through multi-level administrative control, year-round medical record abstraction and review, and alleviates error-prone workload increases during HEDIS® submission season.

"Health plans like MercyCare are great client partners for us, because they value innovation and collaboration as we take HEDIS from an after-the-fact measurement of the quality process, to a quality improvement solution that benefits the plan and their members year-round," stated Matt D'Ambrosia, Chief Executive Officer of Vital Data Technology.

About Vital Data Technology, LLC

Vital Data Technology® is a data science-driven healthcare solutions company giving payers, providers and members the power to drive efficiencies and improve clinical and financial outcomes throughout the healthcare ecosystem with their proprietary artificial intelligence enabled platform…Affinitē™. The platform transforms data into actionable insights using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics integrated with embedded HEDIS® and risk adjustment logic.

Affinitē™ is purpose-built and flexible, deployed as a cloud based, end-to-end solution or as distinct modules. These include; Affinitē PlanLink™ for population health management powered by embedded CareFlow™ automation for risk stratified care coordination, Affinitē ProviderLink™ for provider alignment, Affinitē MyVitalData® member app for engagement, Affinitē Quality™ for HEDIS® and plan-defined quality management and Affinitē Risk™ for efficient risk adjustment.

Vital Data Technology is a trusted partner of Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations nationwide and offers data science analysis services in addition to Affinitē. They have received NCQA HEDIS® Certification for six consecutive years. For more information visit www.VitalDataTech.com or call (866) 482-8399.

About MercyCare Health Plans

MercyCare Health Plans, also known as MercyCare Insurance Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercyhealth. Since MercyCare's inception in 1994, its membership has continued to grow as the plan grows. MercyCare serves over 40,000 members located throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. www.mercycarehealthplans.com.

