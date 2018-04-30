Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher

In her new role, Marder will report to Manifest President Eric Goodstadt and will be responsible for leading the organizations Manifest Media Ventures division.

"At Manifest we are leading the way for brands to evolve from content producers, to becoming media destinations of their own," said Goodstadt. "Adding Jennifer Marder to our organization further strengthens Manifest as the ideal partner in that journey." Goodstadt continued, "Jennifer's vision and track record of results, ensures that our agency's long legacy of being a leader in the custom-publishing media landscape will continue for many years to come."

Marder joins Manifest with deep industry experience. Prior to joining Manifest, Marder held various positions at Martha Stewart Weddings, More Magazine, WWD, The Conde Nast Bridal Group, Vanity Fair and Marie Claire.

"Today's customer journey is no longer linear and the expectations of a brand to extend online and off are higher than ever before," said Marder. "With Manifest's background in customer publishing and digital experiences," Marder continued, "we have the opportunity to build our clients the complete branded content ecosystems that their customers want and demand."

In her role, Marder will oversee all of Manifest Media Ventures, which produces advertising supported publications and platforms for a variety of domestic and international clients, including JW Marriott, Amtrak and Healthcare networks.

About Manifest: Manifest is a leading custom content and digital experience agency serving progressively minded clients throughout the U.S. Manifest offers a unique fusion of experience design, emerging technology development, and custom content to create compelling customer experiences for leading brands. Clients include CDW, Delta Faucet, Staples, JW Marriott, Purina, Mayo Clinic and Alamo Rental Car.

