Meredith Rosenberg, Co-Founder of NU Advisory Partners, Named to Fast Company's Impact Council

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Rosenberg , Partner and Co-Founder of NU Advisory Partners — an executive search and advisory firm — has been named a member of Fast Company's exclusive Impact Council. Meredith joins an elite group of leaders, including Rachel Romer, Co-Founder and CEO of Guild; Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines; Greg Brown, President and CEO of Udemy; and Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy.

The Fast Company Impact Council is a collective of the most innovative leaders in business. Members meet several times a year for invitation-only live events, roundtable discussions, and virtual sessions on some of the most promising opportunities and most pressing challenges of our time. These gatherings focus on the role companies and council members can play in shaping the future.

"It's an honor to join a community that's pushing boundaries and driving real-world impact," said Meredith Rosenberg. "I'm excited to bring my experiences to the Impact Council and contribute to the important conversations shaping the future."

With over 25 years of expertise in the education and edTech sectors, Meredith is known for her innovative approach, leadership, and commitment to inclusivity. In her work at NU, she guides public and private companies, investors, universities, and nonprofits in navigating the evolving education landscape. Before founding NU, she led the Global edTech Practice at Russell Reynolds Associates for a decade.

Meredith's career is marked by her ability to challenge conventional thinking and promote diversity within organizations. Her personal experience with a vision disability has profoundly influenced her mission to embed accessibility as a core principle in business operations, driving both creativity and competitive advantage. She has held key roles at a number of tech and edTech-focused companies and she holds several board roles including The Perkins School, Cornell University Brooks School of Public Policy, and The Fletcher School at Tufts. She's a former Trustee of Cornell University.

Meredith is a sought-after speaker in the edTech space, and her speeches and presentations have reached tens of thousands, driving meaningful conversations about the future of work and education. Meredith's thought leadership and advocacy continue to shape the edTech landscape, making her an industry influencer.

"The Impact Council represents the ideal version of Fast Company's readers," said editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "These are some of the more creative, mission-driven people in business, with some of the most original ideas about how to solve big problems and build the future. It is our great pleasure and privilege to bring this community together."

About NU Advisory Partners

NU Advisory Partners is a tech and AI-driven retained executive search and advisory firm specializing in senior executive, operating, and board positions. We recruit exceptional leaders to drive growth, as well as provide assessments of critical human capital issues to ensure our clients' success.

For more information about NU Advisory Partners, visit the firm's website or LinkedIn .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC.

