Merideth Hentschel Joins Vitality Institute, Makers of VI Peel® and VI Derm, as President of Sales

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitality Institute, makers of VI Peel and the leader in painless and skin-tone inclusive corrective chemical peels, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Merideth Hentschel as their new President of Sales.

Hentschel brings two decades of medical aesthetics experience to Vitality Institute. Her most recent position was Vice President Sales at The Hydrafacial Company, where she played a pivotal role in driving sales strategies and enhancing brand presence and authority in the space for almost 3 years. Prior to that, Hentschel was crucial in developing and implementing sales strategies at Merz Aesthetics, building a stellar field sales team for Merz Aesthetics' Neocutis Skincare division during her 12-year tenure. In addition to her corporate achievements, Hentschel brings a unique, real-world perspective of professional skincare and the aesthetic space to VI Peel & VI Derm from her time as a licensed esthetician with over 8 years of experience as a Master Aesthetician throughout various prestigious medical spas.

"Merideth Hentschel's versatile professional experience, qualifications, and spectacular team-building skills speak volumes about her passion for aesthetics," said Marya Khalil, President and CEO of Vitality Institute. "Her deep understanding of both the patient's and the professional's role in aesthetics will dramatically impact and further elevate our commitment to best-in-class products and services."

As the President of Sales, Hentschel will develop and implement comprehensive account partnership strategies that further enhance VI Peel and VI Derm as leaders in the industry. In addition to developing, coaching, and leading field sales teams to set a new gold standard in service, she will also spearhead strategies for growth by identifying new market opportunities and building out existing ones.

"I'm excited to share my professional experience in aesthetics with Vitality Institute—especially as a woman-owned and skin tone inclusive company," said Hentschel. "Focusing on the field sales team and leveraging their contribution to supporting the 7,000+ partners across the U.S. will help further set apart VI Peel and VI Derm as trusted, prominent leaders in aesthetics."

Hentschel enjoys her time living in Connecticut with her husband, Michael, and their two children, Alex (9) and Ella (7). She finds joy in sharing special moments with her family, whether it is boating in the summer out on Long Island Sound, hitting the slopes up North in the winter, cheering on their children at sporting events and dance team performances, or simply taking in a quiet night at home with their family pup, Marley. Her favorite VI Peel Treatment is the revolutionary ToxBooster® Treatment, which combines a VI Peel application followed immediately by her favorite Neurotoxin, Xeomin®, all during the same appointment. "I just love how much more benefit I get from Xeomin when I combine it with a VI Peel!"

ABOUT VITALITY INSTITUTE

Vitality Institute is the revolutionary skincare company that pioneered the first painless and skin tone inclusive chemical peel in 2005, developed by Dr. Khalil. Now under his daughter Marya Khalil's leadership, the company has grown to offer six medical grade VI Peel formulations customized to every skin concern, as well as an at-home clinical skincare line, VI Derm.

Since inception, over 10 million peels have been performed worldwide and VI Peel has been recognized by both consumers and industry leaders as the #1 chemical peel in the country. With custom blends targeted for each patient's needs, VI Peel treats skin concerns such as sun damage, melasma, aging, active acne, acne scarring, keratosis pilaris and more. Learn more about VI Peel, VI Derm, and ToxBooster at www.vipeel.com.

