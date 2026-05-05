Meridian Capital Group Completes 1,000 SF Retail Lease at 55 Spring Street in New York, NY

Viral Sushi Sensation Suka Sushi Signs 10-Year Deal in the Heart of Nolita Amid Fierce Competition

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Capital Group's Retail Leasing Division has completed a 1,000-square-foot retail lease at 55 Spring Street in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. The new tenant is Suka Sushi, the fast-growing, socially viral grab-and-go sushi concept that has captured the attention of food lovers and media alike across the city.

55 Spring Street is a well-maintained mixed-use building located between Mulberry Street and Lafayette Street in the heart of Nolita. The ground-floor retail space features 12-foot ceiling heights and sits within a prime Nolita retail corridor, neighbor to some of the city's most recognized brands and dining concepts.

Meridian's Jordan Langer represented both the landlord, Bruman Realty and the tenant in the transaction. Meridian's James Famularo also represented the landlord.

The space had an asking rent of $22,000 per month on a 10-year term. Suka Sushi is reinventing the takeout sushi experience with patent-pending to-go packaging, offering extra-large rolls crafted daily with premium ingredients designed for easy, on-the-go eating. The concept has quickly gained viral attention on TikTok, reimagining how sushi is packaged and eaten, with each order arriving in a tube-style container and soy sauce sealed in a straw-like tube, allowing customers to push up the sushi and eat bite by bite without mess. The brand has been featured across major publications and television programs, making it one of New York City's most talked-about food concepts.

"This was one of the most competitive retail leasing situations we've seen in recent memory," said Jordan Langer ."We received multiple strong offers for this space, which speaks to both the quality of the location and the incredible demand from tenants who recognize Nolita's staying power as a premier retail destination."

SOURCE Meridian Capital Group LLC