Meridian Waste Opens Entries for the 5th Annual Brightening the World Coloring Contest

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, is pleased to open its 5th Annual Brightening the World Earth Day Coloring Contest to all children in the U.S. from ages five to 10 years old. Contest submissions have increased each year with entries designed to engage children and their parents or caregivers to take an active part in creating a more beautiful world through caring for the Earth. The activity also serves to stimulate participants' creativity through art while engaging in a national competition to boost hope and enthusiasm in being selected as one of the six winners announced on Earth Day, April 22.

The coloring contest is designed for two age groups including children ages five through seven and children ages eight through 10. There is no purchase necessary to participate and entrants do not have to be a customer of Meridian Waste. The coloring contest begins March 1 at 12pm EST and ends April 15 at 11:59pm EDT. To enter, see the rules online and print out one of the PDF coloring pages at https://www.MeridianWaste.com/EarthDay. Color in the pages using a preferred method. Upload the entry via the submission form with links located below the coloring pages.

"Meridian Waste views Earth Day as a wonderful opportunity to highlight the work our team members do every day to keep the environment clean and healthy within the communities the company serves," said Walter "Wally" Hall, CEO. "The efforts we make to ensure environmentally safe solid waste operations are a vital infrastructure asset needed throughout the company's current and growing footprint which includes collection operations in neighborhoods, business facilities, and industrial parks along with processing and disposal facilities for construction and demolition (C&D) debris and municipal solid waste (MSW) facilities."

