MERIPLEX ACQUIRES SYSTEMS SOLUTION, INC. (SSI)

News provided by

Meriplex Communications

25 May, 2023, 10:05 ET

HOUSTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meriplex, a nationwide leader in managed technology solutions, is pleased to announce the asset acquisition of Managed Service Provider, Systems Solution, Inc (SSI) headquartered in Pennsylvania.

For over 35 years, SSI has built a reputation as a top-ranked managed services provider in IT and Cybersecurity for small to mid-sized businesses in Senior Living, Legal, and more. With data centers and satellite offices operating across Pennsylvania, Illinois, Nevada, and California, they provide custom IT solutions focused on keeping businesses productive and secure. SSI specializes in building IT infrastructures specific to their clients' needs and offers on-going support to optimize their services.

"We are excited to welcome SSI to our Meriplex team," said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. "SSI has become one of the most reputable mid-sized MSPs on the East Coast, renowned for attracting the brightest talent to support their clients. With their expertise and support, we are confident that we can achieve our goal of becoming the leading managed technology solutions provider while prioritizing strong relationships and delivering transformational services to our clients."

"Meriplex and SSI are united in our mission to be nationwide leaders in IT by always making our clients the highest priority," said Scott Urosky, Chief Technology Officer of SSI. "We strive to understand their business so that the technology solutions we provide meet their needs on day one. Partnering with Meriplex will enhance our ability to deliver on that promise."

By delivering the highest level of service to clients and acquiring the most talented MSPs across the country, Meriplex is working to become the nationwide leader in managed technology solutions.

About Meriplex:
Meriplex is a managed technology solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power growth for organizations. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Systems Solution, Inc.
SSI is a leading provider of managed IT services and cyber security services in the United States. The company's products and services include Managed IT Services, Cyber Security Services, Network & Data Security, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Cloud Managed Services, Hosted Desktop, Hosted Applications, Virtualization/Migration, Network Engineering, Mobile Device Management, Virtual CIO, Office 365, and VOIP Phones. SSI is headquartered in Wayne, PA and has Data Centers in Pennsylvania and Nevada, and supports organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit www.ssi-net.com

CONTACT:
Macy Kirk
2814042300
[email protected]

SOURCE Meriplex Communications

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.