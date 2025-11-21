Merit Financial Advisors Acquires Blueprint Wealth Advisors, Adding $1.2B in Assets

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today that it has acquired Blueprint Wealth Advisors, LLC ("Blueprint"). The acquisition expands Merit's presence in Illinois and Wisconsin, including entry into the Chicago market, and adds $1.2 billion in total assets.

Blueprint operates offices in Chicago and Rockford, Illinois, and Fitchburg, Wisconsin, providing comprehensive wealth management services for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The firm is known for The Capstone Method, its proprietary planning process. By joining Merit, Blueprint gains access to resources and services for clients not available through its current broker-dealer partner, while Merit strengthens its presence with a firm recognized for leadership and a strong track record of organic growth. Ryan Evans and Nick Wilkins, Managing Partners and Wealth Advisors at Blueprint, will join Merit as Regional Directors and Partners, along with their team.

"Bringing Nick, Ryan, and the Blueprint team into our organization represents a pivotal moment in our growth strategy," said Zach Mersberger, Managing Principal and Partner at Merit. "They bring top talent, experience serving high-net-worth clients in the Chicago and Madison, WI areas, and proven leadership to help us continue growing Merit's impact. This is truly a transformational partnership for us."

This marks Merit's fifty-second acquisition and follows Merit's recent partnership with Mennenga Tax & Financial, which added $715 million in assets and further expanded the firm's tax capabilities.

"Partnering with a larger firm that shares our culture was important to us, both for supporting continued growth and for enhancing the resources and services we can offer our clients," said Ryan. "Merit's culture and values closely align with our own, making this a natural fit for our team and our clients," added Nick. "This partnership strengthens our ability to lead, grow, and continue delivering a high level of care to clients."

The transaction was finalized on November 14, 2025. FP Transitions, an M&A advisory firm specializing exclusively in the wealth management industry, acted as the advisor for this transaction. The financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the wealth management firm of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 55 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $20.78 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025 ($15.83 billion in advisory, $2.65 billion in brokerage assets, $2.3 billion in retirement assets). For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

About Constellation Wealth Capital

Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of relationships to help partner firms accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more at www.ConstellationWealthCapital.com.

