Merit Financial Advisors Acquires SSC Wealth LLC, Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading CPA Firm, SSC CPAs + Advisors

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors, a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, today announced the acquisition of SSC Wealth, LLC, the wealth management division of SSC CPAs + Advisors. SSC Wealth manages approximately $259.6 million in AUM and serves primarily high-net-worth individuals and business owners and specializes in tax strategies and business valuation and optimization for those clients.

As part of the transaction, four SSC Wealth professionals will join Merit Financial Advisors including Bert Falley, Wealth Manager and Partner and Michele Hammann, who will assume an expanded role as Regional Vice President and Partner at Merit Financial Advisors, while continuing to serve as Chief Strategy Officer of SSC CPAs + Advisors.

In her dual role, Hammann will help deepen relationships between SSC's CPA's and professionals and Merit advisors, supporting referral collaboration and joint client engagement.

This marks the fifty-third acquisition and the first in 2026, for the Georgia based RIA and follows Merit's last acquisition of BluePrint Wealth Advisors which added over $1.2B in AUM and served as an entry point for Merit's presence in the Chicagoland area.

A Purpose-Built Partnership for Business Owners and High-Net-Worth Clients

While Merit is acquiring SSC Wealth's advisory business, assets, and employees, the broader significance of the transaction lies in the long-term strategic partnership formed between Merit Financial Advisors and SSC CPAs + Advisors, a nationally recognized, high-end accounting, tax planning and advisory firm.

"This is not a traditional acquisition," said Rick Kent, CEO of Merit Financial Advisors. "This is about organic growth, differentiation, and doing what's best for clients. We believe deeply in staying true to our core area of focus, comprehensive wealth management. Rather than bringing our tax services exclusively in-house, we are also partnering with one of the most respected CPA firms in the country so our clients can benefit from their expertise."

Established in 2008, SSC Wealth LLC, has historically served clients who are also engaged with SSC's comprehensive tax planning services. SSC CPAs + Advisors employs more than 95 professionals and specializes in advanced tax planning, business succession strategies, and accounting services for complex client situations.

Through this partnership, Merit's clients, particularly business owners and high-net-worth households, will gain access to SSC's advanced tax planning and business advisory capabilities and SSC's clients will have a streamlined path to sophisticated wealth management services through Merit.

"Merit's people, values, and team approach to advising mirror our own, and that alignment ultimately benefits the clients we serve," said Brian Lang, chief executive officer, SSC CPAs + Advisors. "This partnership will strengthen our ability to support clients with deeper wealth management expertise and broader capabilities, which propels our ability in helping clients achieve their financial goals."

Clients benefit from direct collaboration between their financial advisor and CPA, reducing friction, improving coordination, and creating a more holistic planning experience. Plus, CPA's have a high trust factor.

In fact, industry research demonstrates that CPAs are widely recognized for their expertise and integrity, with more than 80% of respondents agreeing that accountants are experts in their field and 70% viewing them as trusted advisers, highlighting the strong trust placed in the profession." ICAS

"One of the biggest advantages for clients is simply alignment," said Josh Mersberger, Managing Principal and Partner at Merit. "Their Merit advisor and the SSC CPA can speak directly, collaborate in joint meetings, and make decisions together, all with the client at the center."

SSC CPAs + Advisors will remain a 100% employee-owned firm, retaining its brand and independence. Merit is not acquiring the CPA firm.

A Strategic Differentiator in an Increasingly Complex Market

Merit views the partnership as a cornerstone of its organic growth strategy over the next five years, particularly as demand rises for sophisticated tax and succession planning among business owners and high-net-worth households.

The relationship is also expected to enhance Merit's participation in custodial referral programs, where advanced tax planning is frequently cited as a key client need.

"Many firms say they offer tax planning, but it's often limited or white-labeled tax preparation services," Mersberger noted. "SSC CPAs + Advisors is a true strategic tax planning firm. This partnership allows us to bring that level of expertise to clients without compromise."

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the wealth management firm of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 55 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $20.78 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025 ($15.83 billion in advisory, $2.65 billion in brokerage assets, $2.3 billion in retirement assets). For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

About Constellation Wealth Capital

Constellation Wealth Capital (CWC) is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms, leveraging deep industry expertise and an extensive network of relationships to help partner firms accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more at www.constellationwealthcapital.com.

About SSC CPAs + Advisors

SSC CPAs + Advisors is a growth-oriented, 100% employee-owned accounting firm which combines the best attributes of national and local firms. As an ESOP, our employees have a vested interest in the performance of the Company. Our firm is committed to growth through providing the highest quality services to our clients, helping them grow and prosper. This philosophy has helped SSC CPAs + Advisors grow from seven members in 1984 to a firm with over 95 employees in multiple locations in Kansas and Oklahoma. Learn more at www.ssccpas.com.

