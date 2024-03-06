Merit Financial Advisors Announces Strategic National Collaboration with The Pioneers Volunteer Network

Financial wellness-based resources, tools, videos, and events will be offered free of charge to 465,000 telecom volunteers

ATLANTA, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today a strategic national collaboration with the Pioneers Volunteer Network , a network of more than 465,000 volunteers in Canada and the US who effect immediate, tangible change in local communities.

The Pioneers Volunteer Network is comprised of current and former telecom employees who donate over four million hours of volunteer time annually and focus their efforts in helping military families, protecting the environment, education, life enrichment and health and human services.

"We are excited about the partnership with Merit Financial Advisors. With decades of experience in investing and a passion for improving the community, they are a trusted source for Pioneer financial planning and wealth management," said John Staggs, Chairman of the Board of Directors/Acting Executive Director at Pioneers Volunteer Network.

Merit will offer Pioneers a range of free financial resources and support, including webinars and newsletters, educational events, social gatherings, and sponsorship opportunities. Activations around golf tournaments, member lunches, and on-site financial wellness events are already planned. Nicole Denson, Client Development Manager in Merit Financial Advisors' Dallas, Texas office, will lead the effort on behalf of Merit. She will be working alongside a team of half a dozen wealth advisors across the country with dedicated experience in the telecom industry.

"Merit's company culture has always been to operate from a service-forward standpoint. Our entire team has so much heart so we're absolutely delighted to begin making a bigger impact with the Pioneers Volunteer Network," said Denson. "This national collaboration is really just an expansion of the work that many of our regional offices have already begun and we believe the possibilities for its impact are limitless."

"Although Pioneers Volunteer Network works with a handful of Affinity Partners, Merit is proud to be their exclusive wealth management partner," said Chrissy Lee, Merit Financial Advisor's Chief Operating Officer. "We're thrilled to be involved and we're looking forward to amplifying our impact and helping as many Pioneers as possible with their financial needs."

To learn more about the strategic national collaboration between Merit and Pioneers Volunteer Network, click here . If you are a Pioneer with financial questions, please contact us at 866-986-4928.

