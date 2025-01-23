Merit Financial Advisors Appoints David Wahlen as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

This reflects Merit's commitment to investing in its executive leadership.

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors, one of the nation's fastest growing RIAs, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Wahlen as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. In this newly created role, Wahlen will serve as the primary liaison for all mergers and acquisitions (M&A) partnerships and relationships, supporting the firm's continued growth and transformative vision.

Wahlen's responsibilities will encompass sourcing new deals, fostering relationships with investment bankers and strategic partners, and collaborating with Merit's CEO Rick Kent and President, Kay Lynn Mayhue, to enhance the experience for onboarded firms. His commitment to servant leadership, relationship-building, and teamwork aligns seamlessly with Merit's core values.

"As Merit continues to grow and evolve its offering, we are investing in our people to propel the firm to the next level," said Rick Kent, CEO of Merit Financial Advisors. "David's deep industry knowledge and collaborative approach will be invaluable as we further expand our M&A efforts."

"Merit's culture and mission resonate strongly with me," said David Wahlen. "I am excited to bring my experience and network to a firm that is poised for significant growth and to contribute to building the RIA of the future."

Wahlen joins Merit following a distinguished tenure at CAPTRUST, where he was recently promoted to Director of Strategic Growth. During his time at CAPTRUST, Wahlen played a pivotal role in over 50 M&A transactions, helping grow the firm's wealth AUM from $5 billion to $80 billion between 2018 and 2024. His experience with scaling and integrating wealth management platforms positions him to make an immediate impact at Merit.

A Strategic Growth Story

Merit created this new leadership role to support its significant growth trajectory. Over the past 12 months, the firm has bolstered its C-suite with key hires, including:

Samantha Allen , Executive Vice President of Marketing (formerly with The Carson Group)





, Executive Vice President of Marketing (formerly with The Carson Group) Brian Andrew , Chief Investment Officer, EVP (formerly with Johnson Investment Counsel)





, Chief Investment Officer, EVP (formerly with Johnson Investment Counsel) Doug Baxley , Chief Compliance Officer (formerly with Silver Oak Securities)





, Chief Compliance Officer (formerly with Silver Oak Securities) John Cote , Chief Growth Officer, EVP (formerly with Wealth Enhancement Group)





, Chief Growth Officer, EVP (formerly with Wealth Enhancement Group) Brian Greene , Managing Operating Principal, EVP (formerly with The Carson Group)

"We know how important it is to have the right people in the right roles to help our firm and our advisors thrive. That's why we have made a dedicated effort to institutionalize and professionalize our leadership team," said Kay Lynn Mayhue, President of Merit Financial Advisors. "David's appointment further underscores our commitment to building a firm centered on relationships and collaboration."

A Proven Leader in M&A

Since its founding in 1998, Merit Financial Advisors has partnered with over 40 firms, adding more than $10 billion in client assets. Notable acquisitions from 2021 to 2024 include:

2021: Consilium Financial Group ( $291M , Roswell, GA ), Biltmore Capital Advisors ( $557M , Boca Raton, FL / Princeton, NJ )





Consilium Financial Group ( , ), Biltmore Capital Advisors ( , / ) 2022: Mersberger Financial Group ( $1.3B , Sheboygan Falls, WI ), Triad Financial Strategies ( $683M , Seattle, WA )





Mersberger Financial Group ( , ), Triad Financial Strategies ( , ) 2023: ClearBridge Wealth Management ( $300M , Atlanta, GA ), Planned Futures ( $460M , Williamsport, PA )





ClearBridge Wealth Management ( , ), Planned Futures ( , ) 2024: Trinity Financial Partners ( $603M , Berwyn, PA ), Roth Asset Management ( $773M , Lake Oswego, OR ), Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning ( $739M , New Cumberland, PA )

Merit's scalable operating and investment platform provides partner firms with centralized compliance, HR support, financial reporting, and operational scalability, fostering growth and enriching the client and advisor experience.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Advisors, the 2024 InvestmentNews RIA Firm of the Year, is a nationally recognized leader in financial services, focusing on growth partnerships with culturally aligned firms. Merit's mission is to transform the wealth management industry by building a firm centered on collaboration, innovation, and delivering exceptional service to clients.

For more information, visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com.

Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

SOURCE Merit Financial Advisors