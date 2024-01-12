Brian joins Merit from Johnson Financial Group, bringing three decades of experience

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today that it has hired Brian Andrew as Chief Investment Officer ("CIO").

Merit Financial Advisors Hires Brian Andrew as Chief Investment Officer

With more than three decades of investment experience leading institutional money management, investment advisory and hybrid organizations and their investment teams, Brian brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role. Brian joins Merit from Johnson Financial Group where he most recently served as EVP of the firm's wealth business group with $14 billion in assets.

As the CIO of Merit, Brian will be responsible for overseeing and managing the investment department and asset allocation decision-making process, as well as developing new policies and procedures to support the firm's aggressive growth plans. Brian will also play a key role in integrating new partner firms joining Merit, ensuring a seamless transition and alignment of investment philosophies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Merit," said Kay Lynn Mayhue, President of Merit Financial Advisors. "Brian's proven leadership in the wealth management industry makes him the perfect person to steward Merit's investment strategy and our investment committee. As Merit continues to scale at an incredible pace, appointing Brian as CIO is a reflection of our commitment to our team and clients."

In his previous role at Johnson Financial Group, Brian successfully transformed the traditional bank-wealth business into a multi-disciplinary business serving various segments, including consumer, high-net-worth, private clients, and institutions. Under his leadership, the wealth platform experienced substantial growth and successfully integrated client and advisor experiences.

"Merit truly understands what individuals need in an advisor to succeed: a comprehensive focus on education, a continued investment in relationships and an unwavering commitment to ethics," said Brian Andrew. "Merit has an excellent culture focused on creating solutions for clients and the advisors who serve them. I'm proud to join this collaborative and multi-generational team as CIO and look forward to working with the investment committee to build upon its legacy."

Throughout his career Brian has been responsible for creating investment strategy and leading portfolio management and research teams for most of his career as well as starting up asset management and investment advisory businesses. Brian has experience teaching undergraduate and graduate classes in finance and portfolio management. Brian is a graduate of the University of Minnesota, with a B.S. in Finance, and he has completed the Harvard/Association of Investment Management and Research investment program. His involvement in non-profit boards include Marquette University's Applied Investment Management program, Special Olympics Wisconsin and as Investment Committee Chair for the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation's Pathway 2 Cures venture philanthropy fund. Previously he served as Chairman and Treasurer for the National Hemophilia Foundation and as an Advisory Board Member for several university undergraduate investment programs.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the RIA of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 40 offices throughout the U.S. and managed approximately $9 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023 ($6.4 billion in advisory, $2.36 billion in brokerage assets and $197 million in assets under advisement). For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Merit

Financial Group, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Merit Financial Group, LLC, Merit, Merit Financial Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial.

