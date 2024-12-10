Merit Financial Advisors Joins Forces with Trinity Financial Partners to Expand Its Presence in Pennsylvania

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today that Trinity Financial Partners ("Trinity") merged with Merit. The merger marks Merit's third office in Pennsylvania and increases the firm's assets by $603 million.

Trinity, a female-owned firm based in Berwyn, PA, has built a strong reputation for its collaborative and personal approach to financial planning, encompassing investment management, retirement planning, legacy planning, risk protection and charitable giving strategies. Trinity has formed a long-term strategic partnership with SEI, utilizing their capabilities and services across asset management, technology, and operations. Robyn E. Jameson, CFP®, CLTC, will assume the role of Managing Director, Partner, and Wealth Manager at Merit. She will be joined by her experienced client support and operations team.

"We are thrilled to join Merit, as this partnership will provide us with enhanced resources and support for the next phase of our growth," said Robyn. "Finding the right partner is challenging, but I'm deeply grateful to have found Merit, a firm that shares our values and commitment to client service. With Merit's support, we will be able to offer even more comprehensive resources and strengthen our relationship with clients."

This is Merit's twenty-ninth partnership since taking a minority investment in December 2020 from Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") and a group of strategic investors led by HGGC's Aspire Holdings platform. In August of this year, Merit announced its acquisition of Kizer & Associates, which added approximately $180 million in assets and became Merit's first office in Illinois.

"I am thrilled to welcome the Trinity team to Merit," said Tyler Vernon, Managing Principal at Merit. "Having Robyn's team join us reinforces our commitment to providing clients with comprehensive, well-rounded care throughout all stages of their lives."

"This is an exciting evolution for Robyn, Trinity, and the Merit team," said Erich Holland, Executive Managing Director of Client Experience for SEI's Advisor business. "We've been proud to support Robyn and Trinity for nearly two decades, as the work they do has not only benefitted Trinity and the clients they serve, but our entire advisor community. We look forward to this next chapter together."

The merger was finalized on December 6, 2024. Financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the RIA of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 40 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $11.84 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024 ($8.8 billion in advisory, $2.8 billion in brokerage assets, and $253 million in assets under advisement). For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com.

Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (WPCG) is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded wealth advisers who seek access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and/or customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com .

About HGGC

HGGC is a values-driven, partnership-focused private investment firm. The firm's ecosystem of investors, operators, and professionals are united by the shared mission to develop leading enterprises and build long-term value together. HGGC invests in technology, business services, financial services and consumer enterprises generally valued between $200M – $1.5B+. The firm is based in Palo Alto, CA and manages over $6.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments.

Since its inception in 2007, HGGC has completed more than 600 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of over $71 billion. HGGC makes investments in RIAs via its Aspire Holdings platform, which is targeting $300 million of total investment in the space. More information, including a complete list of current and former investments, please visit www.hggc.com .

