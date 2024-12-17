Merit Financial Advisors Partners with Roth Asset Management and Expands Presence in Pacific Northwest

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today it has acquired Roth Asset Management. This acquisition will expand Merit's presence in the Pacific Northwest and increase assets by $773 million.

Roth Asset Management, a firm based in Lake Oswego, Oregon, specializes in corporate 401(k) plans, investment advisory, and portfolio management. The firm will expand its retirement and group insurance operations by leveraging new technologies through its partnership with Merit. The firm's President, Steven B. Roth, will transition to a new role as Wealth Manager.

"When I was evaluating acquisition partners, Merit stood out for its team-based, collaborative approach," said Steven. "I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the talented team at Merit to enhance efficiency and better serve my clients moving forward."

This is Merit's thirtieth acquisition since taking a minority investment in December 2020 from Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") and a group of strategic investors led by HGGC's Aspire Holdings platform. Earlier this month, Merit announced its acquisition of Trinity Financial Partners, which added approximately $603 million in assets and a third office in Pennsylvania.

"Our commitment to expanding Merit's West Coast presence continues to be a priority, and we are thrilled to partner with Steven," said Tait Lane, Managing Principal at Merit. "With over 20 years of experience working with ultra-high-net-worth clients and managing corporate retirement plans, Steven brings a wealth of expertise that will enhance our capabilities in these areas. At Merit, we seek out industry leaders who exemplify excellence, and Steven has proven to be an outstanding fit."

The merger was finalized on December 13, 2024. Financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Merit exists to enrich the lives of those they serve, and its mission is to revolutionize the client experience by building the RIA of the future. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has over 40 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $11.84 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024 ($8.8 billion in advisory, $2.8 billion in brokerage assets, and $253 million in assets under advisement). For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com . Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (WPCG) is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded wealth advisers who seek access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and/or customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com .

About HGGC

HGGC is a values-driven, partnership-focused private investment firm. The firm's ecosystem of investors, operators, and professionals are united by the shared mission to develop leading enterprises and build long-term value together. HGGC invests in technology, business services, financial services and consumer enterprises generally valued between $200M – $1.5B+. The firm is based in Palo Alto, CA and manages over $6.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Since its inception in 2007, HGGC has completed more than 700 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of over $80 billion. HGGC makes investments in RIAs via its Aspire Holdings platform, which is targeting $300 million of total investment in the space. More information, including a complete list of current and former investments, please visit www.hggc.com .

