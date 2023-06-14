Merit Financial Advisors Taps Former LPL Veteran Leader, Andy Kalbaugh, as Key Member of Board of Directors

This is the latest move in the wealth management firm's significant growth trajectory

ATLANTA, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), a Georgia-based financial advisory firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth individuals and families and those navigating life transitions, announced today it has tapped Andy Kalbaugh, former LPL executive, as the newest member of its board of directors.

In his new role on Merit's board, Andy will work closely with the executive leadership on strategic planning. Andy is the Founder and Managing Partner of Cassique Strategies, where he supports C-suite teams and boards in the wealth management industry with strategic planning, coaching, and relationship facilitation. Prior to founding Cassique Strategies, Andy served as the Managing Director and Divisional President at LPL Financial where he was responsible for the long-term growth and retention of more than 18,000 financial advisors and 800 financial institutions, representing more than $900 billion in assets. Andy is also on the board of TowerBrook Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm.

"Merit's tremendous growth over recent years has created significant expansion potential, and I look forward to supporting the team navigate upcoming opportunities," said Andy. "Looking ahead, Merit's next stage of success will be reinforced by its distinctive service culture, which places financial advisors and their clients at the front and center of the firm's strategy."

Andy's significant experience managing expansive teams will help continue to drive Merit's growth strategy while maintaining employee satisfaction.

"I am thrilled to announce that Andy Kalbaugh will be joining Merit's Board of Directors. I have known Andy for years, and I have always been impressed by his character and business acumen," said Rick Kent, CEO of Merit Financial Advisors. "Andy is extremely well known and respected in our industry, and his experience will have a tremendous impact on Merit's future growth."

Since early 2021, Merit has acquired twenty firms, adding $5.26 billion in AUM and 22 new offices.  The firm's explosive growth was recently recognized by WealthManagement.com, who named three Merit executives as finalists in their annual Awards – CEO of the Year, Chief Technology Officer of the Year, and M&A Leader of the Year. The firm also placed eleventh on Barron's 2023 list of the Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has 40 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $8.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023 ($5.8 billion in advisory, $2.3 billion in brokerage assets and $63 million in assets under advisement). 

For more information, please visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Merit Financial Group, LLC, Merit, Merit Financial Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial.

