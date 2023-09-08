Merkel Cell Carcinoma and What to Know

News provided by

Covenant Health

08 Sep, 2023, 17:24 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The death of singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett is raising questions about skin cancer, and experts at Thompson Cancer Survival Center are providing answers to spread awareness and promote prevention.

David Chism, MD and Grant Clark, MD, are sharing the top things to know about Merkel cell carcinoma.

  • MCC is rare, with less than 2,500 cases per year in the USA. By comparison, around 100,000 cases of melanoma are reported yearly, and the average number of squamous/basal cell skin cancers each year hovers around five million.
  • MCC is aggressive and has a high morbidity rate. Dr. Chism most commonly sees MCC in older men, those with light-toned skin, and it often develops in places on the body that receive a lot of UV light exposure. The immune-suppressed are also at a higher risk.
  • MMC lesions appear a little differently than classic melanoma or squamous/basal cell skin cancer; the lesions will be firm nodules imbedded in the skin, and this type of cancer is known to grow rapidly.
  • "Merkel cell carcinoma tends to be more aggressive – meaning it more often comes back around the area where it was surgically removed and it spreads more often," Dr. Clark says. "It is still often curable if caught early, but it spreads to other parts of the body – including lymph nodes – at a quicker pace and once it has spread it can be fatal."
  • "Like with other skin cancers, and for overall skin health, using a sunscreen for prolonged sun exposure is recommended," Dr. Clark says, adding that he prefers sunscreens that are mineral-based.
  • "Avoid mid-day sun exposure and use sunscreen with reapplication as needed," Dr. Chism says. "Protect sun-exposed areas of the skin and avoid tanning beds."
  • If you already have a history of other skin cancers such as basal cell or cutaneous squamous cell carcinomas, be especially vigilant about protecting your skin and be aware of any new growths or changes.

Read more about what our experts had to say about Merkel cell carcinoma here.

About Thompson Cancer Survival Center
For more than 30 years, Thompson Cancer Survival Center has brought world-class cancer care to East Tennessee. Our expert physicians and multidisciplinary teams use the most advanced medical technologies to achieve breakthrough treatment successes. Thompson Cancer Survival Center is a member of Covenant Health. Learn more at CovenantHealth.com/Thompson-Cancer-Survival-Center.

SOURCE Covenant Health

Also from this source

Covenant Health Named to Two National Best Employer Lists

Covenant Health's Methodist Medical Center Announces Family Medicine Residency Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.