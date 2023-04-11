Merkle Achieves both AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency and AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

COLUMBIA, Md., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency status as well as AWS Data and Analytics Competency status.

As part of the AWS Partner Network (APN) since 2020, Merkle helps enterprises accelerate data transformation using AWS, supporting its commitment to helping brands deliver the complete, connected customer experiences. The AWS DCX Competency designation recognizes Merkle's ability to deliver end-to-end solutions for all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle. The AWS Data and Analytics Competency highlights Merkle's success in helping customers evaluate and use the tools, techniques, and technologies of working with data productively, at any scale, to successfully achieve their data and analytics goals on AWS.

Achieving these AWS Competency designations differentiates Merkle as an APN member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency, proven customer success, and deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories – data integration, data management, advanced analytics, data analysis and visualization, and consulting, designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We are excited to achieve both distinctions as we continue to expand our relationship with AWS and our unique offerings," said Tom Miller, SVP, alliances lead at Merkle. "Our team is dedicated to helping our clients achieve their data and digital transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

