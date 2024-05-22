Merkle Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation with Salesforce

COLUMBIA, Md., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today announced its milestone celebration of 20 years of collaborating with Salesforce.

With more than 3,000 Salesforce certified employees and 8,900 Salesforce certifications, Merkle is a leading agency partner and one of the largest Salesforce Commerce Cloud partners globally. Merkle grew its Salesforce practice organically and through acquisitions of Aware Services, Evolf, Extentia, Omega, Pexlify, and Shift7, that helped bolster Merkle's existing Salesforce capabilities, adding scale and additional geography. Merkle industry experts serve on nine Salesforce Partner Advisory Boards with the goal of helping shape the future of Salesforce programs, products, and industry solutions.

"Merkle is incredibly proud of our long-standing collaboration with Salesforce and is committed to supporting the future acceleration with incremental investment in our global Salesforce practice. We continue to leverage a unique talent pool to create new solutions that elevate the customer experience and propel brand success in a competitive landscape," said Michel Mayor, SVP, global Salesforce practice leader at Merkle. "Throughout our years working closely with Salesforce, we delivered, managed, and optimized customer-first experiences for the world's leading companies, including Build-A-Bear, Veolia, Shiseido, and Under Armour."

In 2023, Merkle launched its global accelerator for Salesforce Commerce Cloud and integrated Merkle GenCX for use with Salesforce Einstein to help brands harness the power of generative AI to drive insights, audiences, creative, and campaign recommendations. Merkle also made its proprietary identity resolution solution, Merkury, available on Salesforce AppExchange. This allows brands to generate actionable insights from large enterprise data sets and turn them into action by automating marketing and commerce use cases, including predictive modeling, profiling, audience definition, look-alike modeling, creative decisioning, personalization, and ad copy generation.

"Over the years, Merkle and Salesforce have helped brands transform and engage with their customers in a whole new way. Our joint customers receive highly qualified consulting services and the #1 CRM to transform, innovate, and dramatically improve their digital engagements and solutions to accelerate time to value," said Polly Sumner, Salesforce Chief Adoption Officer.

Merkle will host two sessions at the Salesforce Connections event to be held May 22-23 in Chicago, IL. Both sessions will showcase key components of customer experience innovation:

How a B2C Mindset + B2B Tech Creates Customer Centricity . In this session, Randy Higgins , CSO, Shift7, a Merkle company, and Heidi Hough , vice president of dealer enablement, global architecture, Valmont Industries, Inc, will share how bringing B2C talent and B2B capabilities to an innovative environment creates customer centricity for an 80-year old manufacturing brand. Date/time: Wednesday, May 22 , at 2:30 p.m. CT

. In this session, , CSO, Shift7, a Merkle company, and , vice president of dealer enablement, global architecture, Valmont Industries, Inc, will share how bringing B2C talent and B2B capabilities to an innovative environment creates customer centricity for an 80-year old manufacturing brand. Skincare for All: Global Access, Local Touch . In this session, listen to Pete Stein , global president, Merkle, and Alicia Criner , vice president, head of digital, consumer division, Galderma, detail how Galderma accelerated its digital transformation by going all-in with the Customer 360 platform to enable a personalized, future-ready consumer journey. Date/time: Thursday, May 23 , at 10:15 a.m. CT

. In this session, listen to , global president, Merkle, and , vice president, head of digital, consumer division, Galderma, detail how Galderma accelerated its digital transformation by going all-in with the Customer 360 platform to enable a personalized, future-ready consumer journey.

About Merkle

