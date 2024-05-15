Merkle Named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Marketing Services

COLUMBIA, Md., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today announced Everest Group designated Merkle as a Leader for a second year in a row in its Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.

The PEAK Matrix report is a comprehensive evaluation of 34 marketing service providers to assess the current state of the competitive marketing service provider landscape. Everest Group's report recognizes the need for marketing service providers to shift from traditional offerings to strategic enablement of innovative solutions focused on customer experience (CX).

Merkle is a global experience consultancy with over 16,000 employees worldwide, integrating data, design, technology, and strategy to power data-driven, human-centered customer experience transformation. Underpinning Merkle's marketing capabilities is its 35+ years of leadership in data, which provides the foundation for delivering 360-degree human experience.

Everest Group also named Merkle a Major Contender in its Enterprise Immersive Experience Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024. The PEAK Matrix report evaluated 16 immersive service providers across the world based on design/consulting, execution, and managed services capabilities. Everest Group noted Merkle's cross-disciplinary design approach integrates data capabilities with AI for immersive experiences and its service offering portfolio that covers all aspects of the value chain, ensuring a well-rounded and healthy array for options.

"We are honored to be recognized by Everest Group and believe the acknowledgement validates our ability to enable the experience economy through comprehensive customer experience services," said Pete Stein, global president of Merkle.

The latest Everest Group recognition follows Merkle being named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Experience Build and Design Services, in addition to Everest Group designating Merkle as a Leader in the Digital Interactive Experiences (IX) Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023 in North America and Europe.

