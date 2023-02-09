Merkle Launches Identity Resolution Product for CPGs and Retail Brands

Merkury for Commerce provides a single platform for person-based customer and prospect insights, retail media planning and activation without reliance on third-party cookies.

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today unveiled Merkury for Commerce, its identity resolution platform and leading consumer data for CPGs and retail brands. This is the newest addition to Merkle's suite of connected commerce capabilities that are grounded in data and identity, powered by technology, and brought to life through world-class design to deliver personal, engaging, always-on shopping experiences.

Merkle's Merkury for Commerce provides an easy-to-use interface that enables secure matching of customer data with the Merkury ID, which represents the US marketable population and includes thousands of linked, person-level consumer data attributes. That translates to robust consumer profiles that provide access to shopping behaviors and data, improve addressable reach, and expose targeting opportunities across 35+ retailers and their respective retail media networks.

"The shopping landscape continues to evolve as consumer shopping behavior shifts. Retail media is a new line item in the marketing budgets of many brands, and it can unlock a wealth of shopper data. The challenge is that retail media is also coming from a variety of budget sources, such as brand, shopper, and performance, so it is crucial for brands to think of the shopper journey when making marketing decisions," said Chelsea Monaco, VP, e-retail & commerce media, at Merkle. "Merkury for Commerce helps overcome siloed planning by taking a shopper-first approach, using Merkle's person-based ID and consumer data to make smart and meaningful audience creation and spending decisions across the shopper journey. This enables person-based media planning across e-retail and owned properties, which can translate to activation on retail media networks and media partners."

Powered by Merkury, Merkle's proprietary identity platform, Merkury for Commerce augments a brand's data with audience and shopper insights at the person ID level. This enables brands to overcome walled gardens and have more power in their partnerships with retailers to understand who and where their shoppers are and how best to engage them.

"Merkle's heritage is in person-based identity and data; it underpins everything we do. We understand the importance of using first-party data and how it enables brands to understand shopping behavior for personalized experiences and conversations with their customers, whether that's on their own domain or on retailers' properties," said Steve Pomeroy, VP, CPG & retail analytics, at Merkle.

Learn more about Merkury for Commerce here.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With more than 14,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com.

SOURCE Merkle