Merkle Named a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Marketing Services

COLUMBIA, Md., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced that Everest Group has designated Merkle as a Leader in its Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

Everest Group's report recognizes the need for marketing service providers to deliver innovative, creative, data-driven strategies that transform the customer experience. Providers are investing in new technologies and platforms to support their clients' transformations. They are increasingly leveraging intelligent automation tools and solutions to enhance their scope of services and deliver process efficiencies. The PEAK Matrix report is a comprehensive evaluation of 31 marketing service providers to assess the current state of the marketing services landscape in this period of accelerating change. Everest Group named Merkle a "Star Performer" in this evaluation, a designation given to providers "that demonstrate the most improvement over time."

Merkle connects, creates, and curates intelligent experiences that empower individuals, build brands, and transforms businesses. Underpinning Merkle's marketing services capabilities is a legacy of customer data expertise, which provides deep insights into customer needs and allows the anticipation and fulfillment of rapidly changing customer expectations.

"At Merkle, we believe the future of business revolves around the customer experience. We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by Everest Group as an agency that understands and excels in crafting a unified, data-driven strategy to design and deliver a complete, connected customer experience, driving long-term customer loyalty," said Matt Naeger, Global Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Merkle.

