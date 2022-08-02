Merkle Response Management Group (RMG) Launches Sustainable Business Plan to Remain Ready and Resilient Post-COVID

Plan features four pillars for mitigating business disruption amid any future unplanned events

HAGERSTOWN, Md., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle Response Management Group (Merkle RMG), a subsidiary of Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announces the launch of its sustainable business plan. Developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan outlines the company's strategy for ensuring business continuity should it face a future unplanned event.

The plan features four sustainability pillars, which define Merkle RMG's strategic goals for building more a sustainable operation. These measures apply insights the company has learned from navigating several COVID-related business challenges.

Merkle RMG's four sustainability pillars:

Expand the remote workforce and cross-train staff. Merkle RMG is equipping select staff to quickly transition to a remote setup when needed, allowing on-site operations to expand to support a safe and physically distanced work environment. Cross-training will support more fluid use of resources across all operations and clients, leading to fewer service gaps.

Open a second operational facility. This will boost productivity by enabling Merkle RMG to increase the number of employees on the first shift. It will also expand resources in critical operational areas to support higher volumes and eliminate bottlenecks.

Invest in new technology to improve processes. Merkle RMG is reviewing its processes to identify ways to simplify workflows and increase production with new technologies.

Increase investment in employees. To nurture Merkle RMG's most valuable asset—its people—the company is taking active steps to address wages, develop employee programs and improve the overall work environment.

"Merkle RMG realizes the impact our COVID-19 challenges had on our clients' fundraising operations," said Merkle RMG President Kent Grove. "We know that moving forward, we need to do business in a different way."

"By developing this plan, we've put a strategic framework in place to improve our readiness and resilience as an organization," Grove continued. "As a result, Merkle RMG will be better equipped to continue serving our clients seamlessly and strategically, even when facing unexpected challenges."

Learn more about Merkle RMG's sustainable business plan at merkleresponse.com.

About Merkle Response Management Group

Merkle Response Management Group (RMG) is a processing, data, and technology-driven company. By combining best-in-class direct-response processing, customer care, and fulfillment solutions with actionable data insights, Merkle RMG drives one-to-one relationships for an improved donor and customer experience that increases retention and revenue. Applying best practices learned during 39 years in business, the company employs a high-tech/high-touch approach that helps minimize costs while ensuring a high level of donor and customer satisfaction through fast, accurate, secure, and responsive service that is tailored to each client's requirements and strategic objectives. Merkle RMG serves more than 200 clients in the nonprofit, government, and commercial markets. For more information about Merkle RMG, please visit www.merkleresponse.com, or follow us on Twitter @MerkleRMG.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With more than 14,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

