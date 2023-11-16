Merkle Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Braze

Merkle's identity resolution solution joins Braze Alloys Partner Program

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle, dentsu's leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, today announced that it is strengthening its relationship with Braze and becoming a premium partner within the Braze Alloys Partner Program. Through the expansion of its partnership, Merkle and Braze will enable more of the world's leading brands to leverage sophisticated customer engagement strategies that drive loyalty and retention to fuel business growth.

Since joining Braze Alloys in 2020, Merkle has become a strategic part of a best-in-breed ecosystem of technology and solutions partners that help integrate, customize, and amplify customer engagement capabilities for Braze customers. This expansion makes it easier for customers to leverage agencies, consultancies, and other partners in concert with Braze and its ecosystem of technology partners to provide users with highly personalized, highly effective brand experiences at scale.

Merkury helps companies grow and own their own cookieless private identity graph. The solution uses first-party data as a competitive differentiator and strategic asset to better recognize, understand, and personalize experiences to customers across all channels in real time. Once the Merkury tag is added to a website, brands can more accurately recognize previously unknown site visitors. The increased recognition is then seamlessly integrated into the Braze profile, allowing users to benefit from enhanced personalization. The Merkury tag delivers an average 30 percent increase in email reach and associated revenue helping to drive business results.

"Merkle is proud to partner with Braze as part of the Alloys ecosystem. With Merkury, Braze users have access to a scaled identity solution, which resolves known and anonymous data to a single person ID, driving personalized experiences in every moment," said Gerry Bavaro, chief strategy officer, Merkury. "Increased identity recognition rates on site turns anonymous visitors into contactable customers and prospects. The result is increased consumer engagement and brand revenue."

Braze is a customer engagement platform that helps brands forge customer-centric interactions and drive growth through data-driven, cross-channel interactions. Braze strongly believes in the power of a robust ecosystem and understands that in order to effectively connect with customers today, brands need a customer engagement platform that works seamlessly with their overall technology and services stack. The Braze Alloys Partner Program was launched in 2018 to help customers augment and deploy relevant, memorable experiences built on the Braze customer engagement platform. The program has since grown to include more than 260+ technology partners and 1000+ solutions partners, enabling brands to conceptualize creative campaigns and carry out real-time customer experiences.

"Now more than ever, it's critical for brands to have personalized engagement strategies that reach consumers when it matters most," said Myles Kleeger, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Braze. "It's exciting to see increasing momentum for our solutions partner program within Braze Alloys. We look forward to continued success and collaboration as we work with our partners to power brilliant customer engagement strategies that propel growth for brands."

For more information about Braze and Merkle, click here. To learn more about Braze Alloys, visit: https://www.braze.com/partners.

About Merkle

Merkle, a dentsu company, is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in consulting, creative, media, analytics, data, identity, CX/commerce, technology, and loyalty & promotions drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. Merkle has more than 16,000 employees in 30+ countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkle.com.

SOURCE Merkle