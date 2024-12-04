Merlin™ Anesthesia ContractCompare Saves Hospitals Over $2 Million Since Launch

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Directions is proud to announce that the innovative Merlin™ Anesthesia ContractCompare tool has generated more than $2 million in immediate cost savings and avoidance for five hospitals across the country six months since its formal launch in 2024. Additionally, these hospitals will continue to see residual cost savings year-over-year. Merlin™ Anesthesia ContractCompare is proving its ability to reduce expenses and drive financially sustainable contract solutions for healthcare systems. It is designed to provide hospitals with powerful, data-driven insights, helping healthcare organizations manage anesthesia service contracts with greater efficiency, transparency, and financial responsibility.

Top five evaluation points for anesthesiology contracts

"Merlin™ Anesthesia ContractCompare was built to address one of the most critical financial challenges in healthcare: managing anesthesia service contracts effectively," said Robert Johnson, Managing Director of Anesthesia at Surgical Directions. "This year, numerous hospitals have realized substantial cost savings and avoidance, demonstrating the power of our tool to optimize contracts while maintaining high-quality care."

The hospitals that have implemented Merlin™ Anesthesia ContractCompare achieved impressive results by leveraging the tool's capabilities to compare and renegotiate anesthesia contracts with clear benchmarks. This allowed them to identify areas of overspending, eliminate inefficiencies, and avoid unnecessary financial burdens.

Key Achievements:

Over $2 Million in cost savings and avoidance realized in just six months





in cost savings and avoidance realized in just six months Improved transparency and accountability in anesthesia contract negotiations





Optimized anesthesia staffing and contract terms, reducing financial waste





Seamless integration with hospital financial and operational systems for streamlined contract management

"Healthcare organizations are facing ever-increasing financial pressures, especially within anesthesia services," said Leslie Basham, President & CEO of Surgical Directions. "Merlin™ Anesthesia ContractCompare has proven to be a game changer for hospitals looking to reduce costs without compromising quality or surgical access. It has become a crucial tool to help administrators make more informed, quicker decisions about anesthesia contract terms. Together, we're strengthening the anesthesia-hospital relationships."

Merlin™ Anesthesia ContractCompare is part of the broader Merlin™ suite, which includes advanced analytics and tools designed to empower hospitals with actionable data to improve performance, staffing, and contract management across multiple service lines.

ABOUT SURGICAL DIRECTIONS

Surgical Directions is a healthcare solutions company that helps health systems, provider groups and ASCs improve perioperative, procedural care and anesthesia services through consulting, technology, and leadership. We partner with organizations using peer-to-peer leadership, process expertise and predictive analytics to profitably grow their organizations. Our team of experienced practitioners and consultants tackles critical issues while achieving financial, operational, and clinical outcome excellence. Surgical Directions has successfully served 500 clients to increase patient access and, most importantly, improve patient care. Additional information is available at www.surgicaldirections.com.

SOURCE Surgical Directions