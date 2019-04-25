Merrell And Hike It Baby Team Up To Inspire Families To Explore The Outdoors

WALTHAM, Mass., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a shared mission to encourage parents and children to get out on the trail, Merrell and Hike it Baby have announced a two year partnership to provide families with the tools, gear and resources they need to head out for a hike. Through this partnership, Merrell and Hike it Baby will develop programs for families, both experienced hiking families and those who are new to hiking, to inspire outdoor exploration and demonstrate how accessible, fun and rewarding hiking is for families with babies and young children.

"Hike it Baby is an organization we've admired for some time, therefore joining forces around a shared passion for getting families to hit the trail made so much sense, and will enable us to better outfit and support trailblazing little ones," says Bornie Del Priore, President, Kids Group of Wolverine Worldwide. "We're looking forward to embarking on this adventure with Hike it Baby, helping parents and children connect outdoors, ultimately spurring a lifelong love and appreciation for nature."

As part of the partnership, Merrell will release a new Hut Moc shoe incorporating the Hike it Baby Busy Hiker print. The Hut Moc shoe, part of the brand's popular Bare Steps® toddler collection, was designed with the natural shape of a child's foot in mind, and extra wiggle room for growing toes. The Bare Steps® collection features Merrell's M Select™ GRIP rubber outsole for durability and improved traction, perfect for early walkers discovering the trail.

"Merrell is a brand that is already beloved by many of the families in the Hike it Baby community and we're thrilled to work with a trusted partner that will enable us to improve and extend the services we provide to families," says Shanti Hodges, Founder, Hike it Baby. "Through the partnership, we'll offer our community more content and opportunities to connect, and work with Merrell on design, testing and development of its kids' footwear collection."

The Merrell Bare Steps® Hut Moc will be available in the Hike it Baby Busy Hiker print in early October. The style is available in sizes 4 – 10, medium and wide, and the SRP is $50.00. All styles in the Merrell Bare Steps® collection are available at key retailers in the United States and on merrell.com/kids. Resources for families from Merrell and Hike it Baby are available at hikeitbaby.com.

ABOUT KIDS GROUP OF WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

The Kids Group of Wolverine Worldwide drives the design and development of children's shoes under the company's portfolio of industry-leading brands, including Merrell®, Sperry®, Saucony®, Hush Puppies® and Keds®. As experts in children's footwear, the Kids Group team is dedicated to creating comfortable, durable and stylish shoes taking kids from first steps to the school yard. The Kids Group of Wolverine Worldwide distributes through leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 40 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit www.wolverineworldwide.com.

ABOUT MERRELL

Merrell® exists to give you all you really need to discover the simple yet profound power of the trail. We believe the trail is for everyone. Our goal is to provide thoughtfully designed, rigorously tested products that over-deliver on performance, versatility and durability. Because when you've got air in your lungs and good shoes on your feet, you've got everything you need. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social at @merrell and @merrelloutside.

About Wolverine Worldwide

With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. The company's portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. The company also is the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. The company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 200 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

ABOUT HIKE IT BABY

Hike it Baby is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to getting families outdoors and on trails across the U.S. and internationally by hosting hikes and walks in more than 300 branches across North America. Since its grassroots inception in 2013 in Portland, Oregon, Hike it Baby is now a growing community of 200,000 families and 500 volunteer branch ambassadors taking more than 1,600 hikes per month. More information, as well as daily hike schedules, can be found at hikeitbaby.com, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

